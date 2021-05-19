Arnold Schwarzenegger Spy Drama Nabs Netflix Series Order

Netflix is getting into business with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The streamer on Wednesday announced it has picked up the Untitled Arnold Schwarzenegger Project to series, a scripted global spy adventure that marks Schwarzenegger’s first television project and hails from Skydance Television and Nick Santora.

Schwarzenegger will star opposite Monica Barbaro.

"When a father and daughter learn that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years, they realize their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don’t know one another at all," reads the logline.

"Forced to team up as partners, our series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, fantastic action and humor."

“Fans from all over the world have been asking me for a wild ride like this for years, and now they’re finally going to get it because of our great partners at Skydance and Netflix, Schwarzenegger said of the pickup.

"I am beyond pumped to start work on the show with Nick and Monica and the whole team.”

Nick Santora (Jack Reacher; The Fugitive series) created and developed the original idea as part of his overall deal with Skydance Television.

The project has been in development for some time, with Netflix outbidding several other outlets for the rights to the series.

Netflix already has a strong relationship with Skydance TV, having worked together on Grace and Frankie and Altered Carbon.

The streamer is looking for shows that help to expand connect with its global audience, especially after missing its recent earnings forecast.

Netflix remains the streamer to beat, but uptake of the service has slowed down considerably.

This is due to rising competition, as well as the fact that it already has the streaming market saturated.

Bridgerton emerged as a huge hit, becoming the biggest show in the history of the streamer.

Netflix went on to order three additional seasons and a spinoff.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.