Broadcast TV Scorecard: What's Renewed, Canceled, or in Limbo?

at .

The 2020-21 Broadcast TV season is almost over.

With TV shows starting much later, airing with bigger breaks in between episodes, and some shows still unaccounted for, there is much debate about what will actually be on the air next season.

Ratings are down across the board, and some shows are in danger because of things like contract negotiations.

Have a look below at our list of which shows are renewed, canceled, and in limbo.

Bobby Looks Back - 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 1

9-1-1 - FOX - Renewed

9-1-1 Season 4 is down almost 20 percent in the demo this season, averaging a 1.1 rating along with 6.5 million total viewers.

As has been the case for its run to date, the drama is a force to be reckoned with in delayed viewing.

It's a matter of when, not if it will be renewed. It's FOX's highest-rated and most-watched scripted show.

That counts for a lot when it comes to these decisions.

UPDATE: Renewed!

Hero in Charge - Tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 8

9-1-1: Lone Star - FOX - Renewed

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 took a hit by moving to the later slot, but it's holding up fairly well.

5.5 million viewers and a 0.9 rating out of the parent series is decent enough to stick around, especially in today's TV climate.

Like its predecessor, it builds a lot in delayed viewing, so expect a renewal soon.

UPDATE: Renewed!

A Sinister Secret - The Simpsons

The Simpsons - FOX - Renewed

The Simpsons is averaging 2.4 million viewers and a 0.8 rating in the demo.

That makes it the network's highest-rated comedy and third highest-rated scripted series overall.

It will be around for as long as FOX wants it and could potentially move to Hulu or Disney+ when FOX no longer sees the value in renewing it.

Great North Photo

The Great North - FOX - Renewed

It may not be as buzzy as the other animated series on the network, but it's holding up well.

2 million viewers and a 0.7 rating is decent for any network these days.

That shows how far the broadcast networks have fallen.

Feeling Underappreciated - Family Guy

Family Guy - FOX - Renewed

The series stopped being funny years ago, but it still makes money.

It has been renewed with its 1.7 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

How long will the show stick around?

Potential Fatherhood?- Tall - The Resident Season 4 Episode 9

The Resident - FOX - Renewed

The Resident Season 4 is averaging 3.7 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in the demo.

Yes, it's down in the demo, but most shows are.

The positive is that it's FOX's third highest-rated drama and does well in delayed viewing.

UPDATE: Renewed!

Call Me Kat Premiere Still

Call Me Kat - FOX - Renewed

This remake of the hit UK comedy has been a decent performer.

It lost a lot post-premiere but managed to stabilize quickly. It ultimately averaged 2.6 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

It snagged a renewal.

Santa - Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 10

Bob's Burgers - FOX - Renewed

A Bob's Burgers movie has been in the works for some time, so it makes sense that the series is sticking around.

It is averaging 1.4 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

Not great, but not terrible either.

Bless the Harts

Bless the Hearts - FOX - Canceled

It's down almost 50% year-to-year, but FOX has a thing for lower-rated animated series.

The 1.3 million and 0.5 rating put it on par with some of the network's other animated series.

The network officially swung the axe in April 2021.

Eve Comes Home - Last Man Standing

Last Man Standing - FOX - Ending

The Tim Allen-fronted comedy is wrapping up after 9 seasons.

It is down almost 40% in its final season, averaging 2.5 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

Not great, but the show is ending on its own terms, which is always good.

Crime Scene Stroll - tall - Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 8

Prodigal Son - FOX - Canceled

The move to Tuesdays has not been good for this serial killer drama.

It's averaging 2.1 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

Unfortunately, these numbers sealed the fate of the show.

One of Their Own - LA's Finest

LA's Finest - Canceled

LA's Finest Season 1 was an inexpensive acquisition, but Spectrum canceled the show after two seasons.

It averaged 1.8 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

FOX could air the second season, but it won't be back for a third.

Dinner and Daggers - Tall - Filthy Rich Season 1 Episode 10

Filthy Rich - FOX - Canceled

The soapy drama was delayed from its original launch as the network navigated a pandemic era.

It averaged 1.6 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

Not good enough to continue.

The Moody Siblings

The Moodys - FOX - Certain Cancellation

Many people probably don't know this limited series is even back on the air.

The two-episode season premiere averaged just 1 million viewers and a 0.3 rating in the demo.

Unless it miraculously doubles in the demo, it won't be back.

Gina Encounters Trouble - neXt

neXt - FOX - Canceled

The high-concept thriller failed to get much traction after a huge delay.

It averaged 1.2 million viewers and a 0.2 rating. These numbers would be great for The CW, but not FOX.

Hey, at least it got an ending.

Back to New York/Tall - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 1

Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC - Renewed

Christopher Meloni's return to the franchise got fans talking.

The first episode made it NBC's most-watched and highest-rated series.

It started with 7.9 million viewers and a 1.6 rating but dropped a lot. It stabilized and is averaging 5.2 million viewers and a 0.9 rating.

Mandy Moore Returns - This Is Us Season 5 Episode 13

This Is Us - NBC - Renewed

The NBC juggernaut is way down in the ratings this season.

It is averaging 5.9 million viewers and a 1.1 rating. It is already renewed.

The next season is the end. It's official.

Casey troubling path - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 10

Chicago Fire - NBC - Renewed

Chicago Fire remains a solid option for NBC.

Averaging 7.2 million viewers and a 1.0 rating, it is still one of the network's most-watched scripted shows.

It will be around for the years to come.

Discussing A Patient - Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 11

Chicago Med - NBC - Renewed

This hit spinoff is pulling in ratings on par with its parent series.

Averaging 7.3 million viewers and a 0.9 rating according to most recent results, so it's no slouch in the ratings.

It has also been renewed.

Partners in Life - Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 11

Chicago PD - NBC - Renewed

This beloved series continues to pull in decent numbers in a difficult slot.

6.1 million viewers and a 0.9 rating is where we're at for the current season.

It's renewed. Hooray, right?

A Missing GIrl/Tall - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 10

Law & Order: SVU - Renewed - NBC

It's NBC's only series to rise year-to-year.

Currently averaging 4.3 million viewers and a 0.8 rating, it is another solid performer.

Yep, already renewed!

Young Rock Series Premiere Photo

Young Rock - NBC - Renewed

This comedy was a big swing for NBC.

It averaged 3 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

That was good enough to get a renewal.

Must. Save. Vance. - Manifest

Manifest - NBC - Likely Renewal

The series moved to a new timeslot this season and kicked off with ratings on par with its previous season average.

It is averaging 3.2 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

The series has always been a heavy hitter in delayed viewing, so expect much more Manifest.

The Kenan Show - NBC

Kenan - NBC - Renewed

The series averaged 2.4 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

While this isn't terrible, it loses a considerable chunk of the audience and demo from Young Rock.

It's coming back!

Ted Danson and Bobby Moynihan

Mr. Mayor - NBC - Renewed

This Ted Danson-fronted comedy drew critical praise but average ratings.

It had 3.4 million viewers and a 0.5 rating for its freshman run.

NBC rewarded it with a renewal, so it must like the delayed viewing figures.

Floyd on the Phone - tall - New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 7

New Amsterdam - NBC - Renewed

This Ryan Eggold-led medical drama is down double-digits this season.

It was off the air for a long time between seasons, so it makes sense.

But it's averaging 3.6 million viewers and a 0.5 rating and gets a lot of viewers post-airdate, so it's in good shape.

Already renewed.

One Last Name Tag - Superstore Season 6 Episode 14

Superstore - NBC - Ended

After six seasons, NBC pulled the plug on Superstore.

Its final season averaged 2.3 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Probably the right time to end it, right?

Bash Blames Himself For Dr. Bishop 2 - Transplant Season 1 Episode 13

Transplant - NBC - Renewed

This Canadian import pulled in respectable ratings (3.5 million/0.4 rating).

Expectations for imported shows are not as high.

The series was a moderate success.

Stand Down - Debris Season 1 Episode 7

Debris - NBC - Likely Cancellation

Jonathan Tucker's return to the small screen will probably be short-lived.

This new drama is doing 2.9 million viewers and a 0.4 rating -- losing a lot of its lead-in in the process.

Unless the show is a breakout success in delayed viewing, it could return, but the odds are stacked against it right now.

Zoey and her powers - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 9

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist - Could Go Either Way

The series has never been a heavy hitter, but 1.9 million viewers and a 0.4 rating is not good.

NBC has been open about the series being a digital success.

With the critical acclaim, it could be back but might be destined for Peacock.

Rescuing Old Friends -- Tall - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 17

The Blacklist - NBC - Renewed

This Friday drama is averaging just 3.4 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

It remains profitable for the network through international sales and, of course, delayed viewing.

Could it be heading into its next season? Yes, but we should never count the series out.

A Plan - Good Girls Season 4 Episode 5

Good Girls - NBC - Likely Renewal

In its fourth season, the series is doing 1.5 million viewers and a 0.3 rating -- not great.

The series has a lucrative deal with Netflix and actually topped the streaming charts a few weeks ago. There's an audience for this, but it doesn't watch live.

It should be back, but it could be headed for streaming.

Annie - Connecting

Connecting... - NBC - Canceled

The series was charming, but viewers were over the Zoom-produced content pretty quickly.

It averaged 1.5 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

The Day Was Won - Nurses Season 1 Episode 10

Nurses - NBC - Could Go Either Way

As a cheap acquisition, 2.3 million viewers and a 0.3 rating is not bad.

But NBC could probably do better, so I only expect more episodes of this to make it to the U.S. if there's another shortage of content next season.

Other than that, it's probably toast.

Giving Up Surgery - Tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 11

Grey's Anatomy - ABC - Renewed

This is a tough one. Grey's Anatomy Season 17 feels like the end.

The series has slowly been bringing the arcs full circle, and Ellen Pompeo's contract is up.

Recent episodes have dipped considerably in the ratings, but it's still averaging 5.5 million viewers and a 1.1 rating.

UPDATE: Renewed!

Immigration Status - Station 19

Station 19 - ABC - Renewed

Yes, it's down, but 5.3 million viewers and a 0.9 rating is decent.

The series is newer than Grey's, so the production costs are not as high.

If Grey's ends, many of the characters could move over, so there's no reason to expect this one to go this year.

UPDATE: Renewed.

Go Big - The Goldbergs

The Goldbergs - ABC - Renewed

The comedy is averaging 3.6 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

It is still a decent performer, and it's hard to imagine ABC wanting to end it without a pre-planned conclusion.

Renewed!

Dan's New Job - The Conners Season 3 Episode 14

The Conners - ABC - Renewed

This Roseanne spinoff has lost a lot of ground in recent ratings.

But 3.6 million viewers and a 0.6 rating is decent. Unless the final few episodes of the season fall apart, it should be back.

UPDATE: Renewed.

Ready To Investigate - Big Sky Season 1 Episode 10

Big Sky - ABC - Renewed

The series may feature bizarre twists, but for a 10 p.m. drama, the numbers are solid.

3.6 million viewers and a 0.6 rating is decent for any show in that slot in this day and age.

It also gets a substantial boost in delayed viewing.

Feeling Disconnected - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 13

The Good Doctor - ABC - Renewed

The slippery slope in the ratings continues, but its latest drop is on par with the rest of ABC's slate.

4.2 million viewers and a 0.6 rating leaves it in good standing for a renewal.

UPDATE: Renewed.

American Housewife Season 5

American Housewife - ABC - Canceled

ABC has some big decisions to make, and marginally rated comedies are continually on the bubble.

3 million viewers and a 0.6 rating is decent, but it will come down to the network's comedy needs.

The show is getting more expensive due to its age.

UPDATE: Canceled!

Revealing the Truth - A Million Little Things

A Million Little Things - ABC - Renewed

Yes, the series is down quite a bit.

On Thursdays, it's averaged 2.9 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

It snagged a renewal.

Things Get Competitive - black-ish

Black-ish - ABC - Renewed

This series has been a decent performer for years, and it's down only slightly this season.

It is averaging 2.5 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

It got one more season.

One Rookie Left - The Rookie Season 3 Episode 9

The Rookie - ABC - Renewed

The sporadic scheduling is not doing the show any favors. It's down 25% year-to-year, but it's also on Sundays, a much tougher night.

It is currently averaging 3.7 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

UPDATE: Renewed.

In Charge - mixed-ish

Mixed-ish - ABC - Canceled

This black-ish spinoff is down quite a bit, averaging 2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

ABC might want to keep the two shows together, but if that isn't the case, the series will probably get the boot.

UPDATE: Canceled!

Call Your Mother ABC

Call Your Mother - ABC - Canceled

It looks to be another one-and-done for Kyra Sedgwick.

This comedy series is averaging 2.5 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

It will not be back, unfortunately.

Waiting Game - For Life Season 2 Episode 10

For Life - ABC - Canceled

The series is great, but the numbers are not.

It is currently averaging 1.8 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

It did not snag a renewal.

Bonding Time - The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 6

The Equalizer - CBS - Renewed

This update starring Queen Latifah, is averaging 9.2 million viewers and a 1.3 rating in the demo, becoming the network's top-rated scripted series.

It snagged an early renewal for Season 2.

It's a lot of fun!

An Explosive Package - FBI

FBI - CBS - Renewed

Yes, FBI was the beginning of a big franchise for CBS.

The series is averaging 7.9 million viewers and a 0.9 rating in the demo -- right on par with last season.

There's a lot of life in the franchise yet.

Home Projects - NCIS Season 18 Episode 11

NCIS: - CBS - Renewed

NCIS should be a certain renewal, but with Mark Harmon's contract up, there's no telling what could happen.

It is averaging 9.6 million viewers and a 0.8 rating.

The ratings spell renewal, but there's a lot more to consider with such a long-running show.

UPDATE: Renewed

The Neighborhood Cast

The Neighborhood - CBS - Renewed

This hilarious comedy has been a bright spot for CBS on Mondays.

It is down a little this season -- averaging 5.6 million viewers and a 0.8 rating.

But it is the network's highest-rated comedy, so it has been renewed for next season.

After an Accident - Young Sheldon

Young Sheldon - CBS - Renewed for Three Seasons!

This spinoff of The Big Bang Theory is down quite a bit this season.

It is averaging 7.2 million viewers and a 0.8 rating, but CBS still believes in the value of the franchise.

It has been renewed for another three seasons.

Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS

Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS - Renewed

This sophomore comedy has held up well out of The Neighborhood.

Most recent results put it at 5.2 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

It will be back next season.

Making Amends - Mom

Mom - CBS - Canceled

This long-running comedy got canceled earlier this year.

It is averaging 5.2 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

It's unclear whether the finale will feature much closure due to the cancellation coming as a surprise.

Julian McMahon of FBI: Most Wanted Season 1 Episode 19

FBI: Most Wanted - CBS - Renewed

This spinoff of FBI softened considerably in its second season, but in the 10/9c slot, it still packed a punch.

It ultimately averaged 5.8 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

CBS has ordered a third FBI-set series, so it's making another franchise.

Finding Anna - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 14

NCIS: Los Angeles - CBS - Renewed

CBS has made some questionable decisions this season, but the Los Angeles-set spinoff of NCIS should be back.

It is currently averaging 5.6 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

We'd be surprised if this one is let go this season.

UPDATE: Renewed!

United States of Al CBS

United States of Al - CBS - Could Go Either Way

This freshman series averaging 5.2 million viewers and a 0.6 rating through two episodes.

But the true test will be where it lands in a few weeks.

UPDATE: Renewed!

Lil' Slow Dancin' - Tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 9

B Positive - CBS - Renewed

This freshman comedy is averaging 4.7 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

It was moved to a new slot recently, and numbers have slipped.

If it can recover, it could be renewed, but it also could go the other way.

UPDATE: Renewed.

Stopping a Murder - Magnum P.I.

Magnum P.I. - CBS - Renewed

With CBS canceling several long-running shows, MacGyver has hardly been a breakout performer.

It has dropped double-digits this season to 5.6 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, with ratings on par with the canceled MacGyver.

Do you think it should be back?

UPDATE: Renewed

Abigail Is Attacked - Blue Bloods

Blue Bloods - CBS - Renewed

The series is aging, and CBS has been known to end these shows without pre-planned final seasons.

Blue Bloods is averaging 6.4 million viewers and a 0.5 rating -- not bad for Fridays.

But the network has been picking up a lot of shows recently, including a CSI revival, which could be a part of a revamped Friday sked next season.

This one is on the bubble ... for now.

Update: Renewed

An Unknown Sniper - NCIS: New Orleans

NCIS: New Orleans - CBS - Canceled

The first big cancellation of the season was NCIS: New Orleans, which is averaging 4.8 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Given that CBS is working on NCIS: Hawaii, this cancellation was inevitable.

Will you miss it?

A Possible Murder - MacGyver

MacGyver - Canceled - CBS

This was a head-scratching cancellation, for sure.

The series is not that old and regularly wins its slot. It is averaging 4.8 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

It's unclear whether the series finale will be a conclusive ending.

Career in Jeopardy - SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 11

SEAL Team - CBS - Could Go Either Way

The series has continued to drop this season.

4.1 million viewers and a 0.5 rating is not strong, and CBS could probably do better.

But then again, several shows have already been let go this season. Unless CBS is cleaning house, it might snag a pickup.

UPDATE: The series could be destined for Paramount+.

Lola Helps Ness - All Rise

All Rise - CBS - Canceled

All Rise is in a precarious position. It is not fully owned by CBS and is down quite a bit this year.

It is averaging 4 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the demo. It had considerable buzz last season, but it all seemed to have disappeared after a lengthy hiatus.

Freedom of Speech - Bull

Bull - CBS - Renewed

Every single time we rule Bull out, it returns.

The series is averaging 5 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

It is aging, but it does well internationally, which could clinch a renewal.

UPDATE: Renewed

Starting To Fade - The Unicorn

The Unicorn - CBS - Canceled

It was once a bright spot in its Thursday slot for CBS, but the numbers have fallen this year.

3.6 million viewers and a 0.5 rating will probably not be enough to stick around.

There are much better offerings for the network.

UPDATE: Canceled.

S.W.A.T. Father closeup 4x12

SWAT - CBS - Renewed

3.2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating. Need we say more?

CBS is not going to want to keep the series around unless it makes them a lot in other revenue streams.

For now, it's toast.

UPDATE: Renewed

Difficult Case - Clarice Season 1 Episode 7

Clarice - CBS - Could Go Either Way

EVIL didn't do much better last season, and CBS kept it on the air.

Clarice is averaging 3.3 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

It's not in good shape, but it could be nurtured into a hit with some more promotion and a better timeslot.

It could be destined for Paramount+.

Worried About Twin - All American Season 3 Episode 9

All American - CW - Renewed

The Netflix effect continues to help All American.

In its third season, the series is averaging 0.8 million viewers and a 0.3 rating -- the network's best showing in the demo.

It has been renewed, and a spinoff is in the works.

Moving Forward - Superman & Lois

Superman & Lois - CW - Renewed

This new direction for the Arrowverse has been a breath of fresh air.

It is averaging 1.3 million viewers and a 0.3 rating in the demo.

It landed an expanded episode order and an early renewal.

Traveling man - Walker Season 1 Episode 9

Walker - CW - Renewed

This reboot is averaging 1.5 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

It will be around for a while yet since the network has picked up a second season.

What are your thoughts on it so far?

Barry Allen - The Flash Season 7 Episode 7

The Flash - CW - Renewed

The network's longest-running Arrowverse series is averaging 0.9 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

There is no end in sight, and it's already renewed.

Hooray, right?

Nicky in conversation - Kung Fu Season 1 Episode 2

Kung Fu - CW - Renewed

This reboot has improved the Wednesday at 8/7c slot considerably.

It launched with 1.4 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

It's in good shape.

Trouble - Supergirl Season 6 Episode 3

Supergirl - CW - Ending

Six seasons is a decent run.

The hit superhero drama is averaging 0.6 million viewers and a 0.1 rating.

It ends for good later this year.

The Harsh Reality - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 10

Riverdale - CW - Renewed

This once-hot series is averaging 0.5 million viewers and a 0.1 rating.

It has always been a strong digital performer.

It will be back for Season 6!

M.G. Solves Crimes - Legacies Season 3 Episode 10

Legacies - CW - Renewed

This spinoff of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals may be geared towards a much younger audience, but it's not doing well in the ratings at all.

0.6 million viewers, and a 0.1 rating is not good.

Thanks to The CW looking at more metrics than live ratings, it has been renewed.

A Hero Rises - Batwoman Season 2 Episode 1

Batwoman - CW - Renewed

The series said goodbye to Ruby Rose and hello to Javicia Leslie.

Like most CW shows, the ratings are down. Season 2 is averaging 0.5 million viewers and a 0.1 rating.

It has been picked up for next season.

A Troubled Past - Black Lightning

Black Lightning - CW - Ending

The series has never been a heavy hitter in the ratings and has dropped 40% season-to-season.

It will end with its current fourth season.

A Painkiller spinoff remains in the works.

Nancy and Grant - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 12

Nancy Drew - CW - Renewed

The CW hosts full seasons of the series on its streaming service.

The live ratings (0.5 million/0.1 rating) are weak, but it must get a lot of streams.

It has been renewed, and a spinoff is in the works.

The Power of Three

Charmed - CW - Renewed

This reboot has been dipping on Sunday nights.

It is averaging 0.4 million viewers and a 0.1 rating -- down 50% in the demo.

It has been renewed, but the network is moving it back to Fridays to see if the ratings pick up.

Alexis in Silver - Dynasty Season 4 Episode 2

Dynasty - Renewed

Dynasty remains a dud in linear viewing, averaging 0.4 million viewers and a 0.1 rating.

It has been renewed again, so it must be making some money.

Do you still watch?

Ava - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 3

DC's Legends of Tomorrow - Renewed

The veteran series is averaging 0.5 million viewers and a 0.1 rating -- down over 50% vs. last season.

Like most CW shows, it plays well in delayed viewing.

It will be back.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

renew/cancel

renew/cancel Videos

13 Reasons Why Renewed for Final Season at Netflix - Watch Season 3 Trailer
13 Reasons Why Renewed for Final Season at Netflix - Watch Season 3 Trailer
Fuller House Renewed for Fifth and Final Season - Watch Teaser
Fuller House Renewed for Fifth and Final Season - Watch Teaser
Doctor Who Renewed for Season 12!
Doctor Who Renewed for Season 12!
  1. Tags
  2. renew/cancel
  3. Broadcast TV Scorecard: What's Renewed, Canceled, or in Limbo?