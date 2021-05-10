Call Me Kat Nabs Season 2 Renewal With an Almighty Catch!

Call Me Kat has many more laughs for fans.

FOX announced Monday the Mayim Bialik-fronted comedy would be a part of its 2021-22 TV season, ordering up a second season.

Per Deadline, Darlene Hunt will not be returning as showrunner, and the search for her replacement is already underway.

Call Me Kat follows a 39-year-old single woman named Kat, "who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that you can not have everything you want yet still be happy."

After leaving her job as a professor at the University of Louisville she spends the money her parents set aside for her wedding to open a cat café in Louisville, Kentucky.

Based on the UK series Miranda, the show had a decently-rated freshman run.

The series averaged 2.6 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating.

“We are excited to renew Call Me Kat and have Mayim, Cheyenne, Swoosie, Leslie, Kyla and Julian return for their second season,” Fox entertainment president Michael Thorn said in a statement.

“Together, they share a winning chemistry that we, and viewers, adore. On behalf of everyone here at Fox, congratulations to this incredible cast and our terrific partners at Warner Bros. on delivering this season’s #1 new comedy.”

With Last Man Standing wrapping up and the fate of The Moodys to be determined, Call Me Kat is now the network's only current live-action comedy confirmed to return next season.

The network also has This Country, a remake of another British comedy, on deck for next season, with the network likely airing both shows together next season.

FOX recently renewed The Simpsons, The Great North, Bob's Burgers, and Family Guy.

neXt, Filthy Rich, and Bless the Harts have all been canceled.

9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star are both locks for renewal.

The Resident and Prodigal Son are both on the bubble, while The Moodys is thought to be a long shot at returning.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.