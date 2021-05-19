CBS Fall Schedule: NCIS Exits Tuesdays After 18 Years & More Big Changes

The 2021-22 TV season will be a season of change for CBS.

The network on Wednesday unveiled its fall schedule, and one of the biggest changes is that NCSI is leaving its Tuesday perch.

The veteran crime solver is moving to Mondays at 9 pm, out of The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola.

It's a huge swing, especially when fans have grown accustomed to watching the show on the same night for 18 years.

It will lead into the latest spinoff, NCIS: Hawai'i, the latest spinoff of the beloved franchise.

The move leaves Tuesdays as Dick Wolf's night of dramas on the network.

FBI is moving into the 8 pm slot, followed by new spinoff FBI: International and the night will be closed off with FBI: Most Wanted.

Will the FBI franchise to pull off what NBC has with OneChicago on Wednesdays? It will be fun to find out.

Wednesdays will (finally!) welcome Survivor back to the night in the fall, followed by Tough as Nails.

The revival of CSI will air in the Wednesday 10 pm slot, which is a surprising move. Did anyone else think it would return to Thursdays?

Thursdays will consist of Young Sheldon, United States of Al, new comedy Ghosts, B Positive, and Bull.

Bull is leaving Mondays behind in an attempt to improve upon what Clarice and other low-rated dramas have done in the slot.

S.W.A.T. will begin its next season on Fridays, before relocating to Sundays when SEAL Team ends its CBS run.

Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods will remain on Fridays in their regular slots.

Sunday will consist of 60 Minutes, The Equalizer, NCIS: Los Angeles, and SEAL Team/S.W.A.T.

SEAL Team will air four episodes of its fifth season on Sundays, before moving exclusively to Paramount+.

The Amazon Race, Blood & Treasure, Come Dance With Me, Good Sam, Smallwood, and Undercover Boss have all been held for midseason.

All Rise, MacGyver, Mom, NCIS: New Orleans, and The Unicorn have all been canceled, while EVIL is headed to Paramount+.

Clarice is charting course for the streamer, but it will all come down to negotiations.

Have a look at the full schedule below.

MONDAY

8 pm The Neighborhood

8:30 pm Bob Hearts Abishola

9 pm NCIS

10 pm NCIS: HAWAI’I

TUESDAY

8 pm FBI

9 pm FBI: INTERNATIONAL

10 pm FBI: Most Wanted

WEDNESDAY

8 pm Survivor

9 pm Tough as Nails

10 pm CSI: VEGAS

THURSDAY

8 pm Young Sheldon

8:30 pm United States of Al

9 pm GHOSTS

9:30 pm B Positive

10 pm Bull

FRIDAY

8 pm S.W.A.T/reality series TBA

9 pm Magnum P.I.

10 pm Blue Bloods

SATURDAY

8 pm Crimetime Saturday (drama series encores)

9 pm Crimetime Saturday (drama series encores)

10 pm 48 Hours

SUNDAY

7 pm 60 Minutes

8 pm The Equalizer

9 pm NCIS: Los Angeles

10 pm: SEAL Team/S.W.A.T.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.