Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 13 Review: Chaos Theory

If you're a fan of villain redemption stories, "Chaos Theory" was the episode for you.

Abigael's character was brought into question on Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 13 as the Charmed Ones tried to convince the Perfecti to free Abby and Jordan from the Tomb of Chaos.

But the Perfecti didn't exactly play fair, nor did their reasonings make much sense, making us believe that they are cementing their roles as Charmed (2018) Season 3's villains.

We are thirteen episodes into the season, and it's finally time for the Charmed Ones to meet their big bad.

Of course, the beginning of the season dealt with Macy, Mel, and Maggie tying up the loose strings from Charmed (2018) Season 2. But this still feels like a long wait to find out their main adversary.

Nevertheless, Mo and Aladria are called the Perfecti for a reason, which means that they will be almost impossible to defeat.

They make for intriguing villains because they see the world as black and white. A person is either good or bad, and there is nothing in between.

That is why it was so easy for them to put both Abigael and Jordan into the Tomb of Chaos.

We all know that Abigael is no angel and that she has done many terrible things, but she has been on a good streak lately and is trying her best to be better.

Jordan, on the other hand, is one of the purest souls on this show. He's always ready to help someone in need, even if that person is Abigael.

This is where the Perfecti's logic falters.

The Charmed Ones made a fantastic point that everyone is chaotic at one point in their life or another, even Jordan who is undoubtedly a good person. But all that did was make Mo and Aladria mad.

It's either the Perfect's way or the highway. They are so set in their ways that they would have never let Abigael or Jordan escape from the Tomb of Chaos permanently.

Macy, Mel, and Maggie were fighting a losing battle from the very beginning. Once they realized that, they had to switch from using their words to using their powers.

Maggie: We have to find evidence that Abigael Caine doesn't belong in the Tomb of Chaos.

It's always nice to see the sisters use the Power of Three spell, and it made the Perfecti back off for the time being. But it's also concerning because the spell didn't appear to wound them at all.

Mo and Aladria will be unbelievably hard for the sisters to take down, especially if their Whitelighter is becoming a mortal.

And now that we know that the Perfecti have destroyed the Charmed Ones in the past, it's making us that much more concerned for their future.

Hopefully, Macy, Mel, and Maggie will have Abigael on their side after they fought so hard to free her from the Tomb of Chaos.

Abigael's redemption arc has been on the up and up this season, and this episode put her over the top.

We were reminded of all the horrible things she has done in the past, but we were also clued in on her true feelings thanks to Maggie's truth serum.

Mel: Abby, don't give up. You can't.

Abigael: I thought you'd be delighted to have me out of your simply styled, but lovely hair. Permalink: I thought you'd be delighted to have me out of your simply styled, but lovely hair.

Permalink: I thought you'd be delighted to have me out of your simply styled, but lovely hair.

All Abigael has ever wanted is a family and a sense of belonging. She's been seeking validation all of her life, and we hope that she has finally gotten it with Mel's words of confidence.

It's difficult to consider her fully redeemed at this point, but we are definitely seeing her in a new light.

It's obvious that Mel has been a good influence on Abigael, and that her opinion means a lot to her.

For example, Mel told Abigael that she was irredeemable, and that made her believe that she was. And that's part of the reason why she didn't want to escape the Tomb of Chaos at first.

Abigael felt as if she was worthy of the tomb and that she didn't deserve to lead a life in the real world. It was instilled in her at a young age that she was a bad person because of her demon side.

Her mother has certainly made a case for the worst mother of the year award. It's no wonder why Abigael turned out the way that she did.

But Mel has been good for her, and Abigael's not-so-obvious feelings have just been made very obvious.

Abigael romantically likes Mel, but it's hard to tell if Mel feels the same way.

Mel already has a girlfriend, but, if we're being honest, she and Ruby don't have much chemistry. Plus, a love story is ten times more fun when the two involved start as enemies.

They still have a long way to go if they are ever going to start dating, but that's the path the writers seem to be going on.

Abigael has a lot of sins to atone for, but she has Mel's support which undoubtedly means the world to her. It will be quite interesting to see where their relationship goes next after Abigael's confession.

Just when you think that Maggie and Jordan are finally going to get their happy ending, Jordan decides to leave town.

He deserves a break after all the terrible things he has had to go through in the magical world, but in no way was any of it Maggie's fault. And we're glad that Jordan didn't blame her.

But we are so sad to see him go after Maggie has finally come to her senses regarding her feelings for him.

Their timing has never been great, and it's difficult to see them ever getting together at this point.

Why can't the writers just let them be happy? If any two characters on this show deserve that, it's Maggie and Jordan.

What did you think, Charmed Fanatics?

How do you feel about the Perfecti as villains? Are you on Team Abigael now? Do you want to see her and Mel get together? Are you sad that Jordan is leaving?

And do you think that Harry is actually going to go through with becoming mortal?

Let me know in the comments

Charmed (2018) airs Fridays at 8/7c on The CW.

Chaos Theory Review

