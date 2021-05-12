Chicago Med Shocker: Torrey DeVitto, Yaya DaCosta Out After Six Seasons!

Chicago Med is losing two original stars.

The hit medical drama is saying goodbye to Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta ahead of Chicago Med Season 7.

Deadline broke the news.

DaCosta is moving from NBC to FOX in the aftermath of the news, landing a lead role on the forthcoming Lee Daniels drama series, Our Kind of People.

The show already has a series order at the network.

DeVitto is not attached to a new TV series at this stage, but she is set to appear in the upcoming movie Skelly.

DeVitto plays pediatrician, Dr. Natalie Manning, while DaCosta plays nurse April Sexton on the hit NBC drama.

They have been with the series since it launched on NBC in 2015 as a spinoff of Chicago Fire and Chicago PD.

Their departures come as the contracts of the original cast lapse at the end of the current season.

Expected to return are S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin, Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles, Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead, Brian Tee as Dr. Ethan Choi ,and Marlyne Barrett as nurse Maggie Lockwood.

Their contracts are still being negotiated at this stage, but things could change, so we'll keep you posted on that front.

Chicago Med is one year into a three-season pickup as NBC bets big on the franchise, which hails from the incomparable Dick Wolf.

It joins fellow One Chicago shows, Chicago Fire, and PD on NBC's schedule for next season.

The franchise as a whole is no stranger to losing series regulars, but there's no word on whether the door will be left open for their returns down the line.

It will come down to how their final storyline arcs are handled and, of course, whether their characters survive their final episodes.

Also unclear is whether the exits have been planned for some time, meaning that it's possible there will be no on-screen goodbyes.

Yes, that happens often on TV, and it sucks.

Alas, we'll need to wait to find out what happens.

