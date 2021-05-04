CSI Revival Locks in Another Original Star

The number of original CSI cast members appearing on CBS' forthcoming revival has increased.

Per Deadline, Paul Guilfoyle is the latest cast member locked in.

The actor played Jim Brass on the original series and will join fellow franchise vets William Petersen (Gil), Jorja Fox (Sara), and Wallace Langham (Hodges).

But there's quite the caveat involved with this casting news:

Petersen, Fox, and Langham are all set as series regulars on CSI: Vegas, but Guilfoyle is only set to appear in two episodes.

Still, it's nice to know that fans will be getting to catch up with the character on the new series.

Guilfoyle was a pivotal part of CSI when it launched, staying with the show for 14 seasons, exiting ahead of CSI Season 15, which was the final season.

The series is bringing in a wealth of new blood, including Matt Lauria (Friday Night Lights), Paula Newsome (Chicago Med), Mel Rodriguez (Last Man on Earth), and Mandeep Dhillon (After Life).

Jamie McShane (SEAL Team) is also on board in a recurring capacity.

“Facing an existential threat that could bring down the Crime Lab, a brilliant new team of forensic investigators must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City,” reads the official logline.

While the series has been in the works for some time, it only recently snagged a formal pickup.

“Twenty-one years ago, we launched ‘CSI’ and watched in awe as this new cinematic series launched an entire genre and became a groundbreaking juggernaut that still has global resonance today,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, when the series order was announced.

“We are thrilled to welcome the next generation of forensic criminalists to the ‘CSI’ brand and unite them with the legendary characters from the past who we still love, including the extraordinary Billy Petersen and Jorja Fox."

"Crimefighting technology has advanced dramatically over the last several years, and combined with classic ‘CSI’ storytelling, we can’t wait to watch this new ‘CSI’ team do what they do best: follow the evidence.”

“I’m excited to be bringing back the ‘CSI’ franchise to all our fans who have been so loyal to us for all these years,” said Jerry Bruckheimer.

“And to be back in Las Vegas where it all started over 20 years ago makes it even more special. We’ve enjoyed working on this project with CBS and look forward to welcoming back Billy, Jorja and Wallace as they join a new group of talented actors in CSI: VEGAS.”

What are your thoughts on this huge comeback?

Hit the comments below.

Remember, you can watch CSI online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.