CSI Revival Trailer: Look Who's Back!

If you thought the CSI franchise was long gone, we have some news for you.

It's coming back later this year.

CBS this week unveiled a teaser trailer for CSI: Vegas, a new series that will feature a mix of old and new cast members.

Series executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer is in the clip and reveals that he and others associated with the show had "wanting to bring back CSI for a long time" because of its popularity.

"We're so thrilled for audiences to take on this new season."

Jason Tracey, another executive producer, teased that the new iteration will "go deeper and showcase some of what's new in criminal forensics."

"I don't think that we would be bringing the show back if we didn't have a way to leverage the epic run that the original had against the characters that we all want to watch."

Series star William Petersen also offered some words of wisdom, teasing that he's "excited" to return as CSI supervisor Gil Grissom.

"The way we solved crimes 20 years ago is different than the way they solve crimes now," he adds.

"It's a different world."

Jorja Fox, who plays Sara Sidle, laughed and said that "the b— is back."

"Being back on set with CSI is more exciting than I even thought it was going to be."

She also shed some light on what's on tap.

"Sara meets this new, dynamic, intriguing force of criminalists that are on the front lines of fighting crime in Vegas."

New cast member Paula Newsome, who plays Maxine Roby, said that her character "gets to lead these people" who "are all like Michael Jordan's in their field."

"We get to incorporate all that science. That takes us into the truth."

Matt Lauria, who plays Josh Folsom, said that the "very end of the first episode" features a "gigantic cliffhanger."

"The whole purpose of what the CSI's did was to find the truth, and I have to say, it'd be nice to know what the truth is. Evidence doesn't lie."

The original show and the spinoffs were great, so it will be fun to check back in with all of these characters years later.

If only Marg Helgenberger could return. That would be the icing on the cake, and now that All Rise has been canceled, it could happen.

CBS announced earlier this week that the new series would air Wednesdays at 10/9c.

Have a look at the trailer.

