Daytime Emmy Nominations: General Hospital Leads Soap Opera Nods

Nominations for the 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards were unveiled Tuesday, and it's another clean sweep for ABC's General Hospital.

The hit daytime soap opera netted 17 total nominations.

Days of Our Lives managed seven nominations, while The Young and The Restless and The Bold and Beautiful netted five each.

General Hospital Cast

Late Jeopardy! host, Alex Trebek, also got a posthumous nomination.

Trebek has won this particular prize seven times already.

The daytime Emmy awards are set to air Friday, June 25 on CBS, and will also be available to watch on Paramount+.

Alex Trebek Attends Screening

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

 The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

 Days of Our Lives (NBC)

 General Hospital (ABC)

 The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Jan Confesses to Claire / Tall - Days of Our Lives

OUTSTANDING LIMITED DRAMA SERIES

 The Bay (Popstar TV)

 Beacon Hill (ReelWomensNetwork.com)

 A House Divided (UMC)

 Studio City (Amazon Prime)

Genie Francis on General Hospital

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

 Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R)

 Genie Francis (Laura, GH)

 Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis, GH)

 Finola Hughes (Anna/Alex, GH)

 Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, B&B)

Bonnie Talks to Justin/Tall - Days of Our Lives

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

 Maurice Benard (Sonny, GH)

 Steve Burton (Jason, GH)

 Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B)

 Wally Kurth (Justin, Days)

 Dominic Zamprogna (Dante, GH)

Another Emotional Confession/Tall - Days of Our Lives

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

 Marla Adams (Dina, Y&R)

 Tamara Braun (Ava, Days)

 Carolyn Hennesy (Dianee, GH)

 Briana Henry (Jordan, GH)

 Courtney Hope (Sally, B&B)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

 Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B)

 Max Gail (Mike, GH)

 Bryton James (Devon, Y&R)

 Jeff Kober (Cyrus, GH)

 James Patrick Stuart (Valentin, GH)

Ben Tries to Stop Ciara / Tall - Days of Our Lives

YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

 Tahj Bellow (TJ, GH)

 Victoria Konefal (Ciara, Days)

 Alyvia Alyn Lind (Faith, Y&R)

 Katelyn MacMullen (Willow, GH)

 Sydney Mikayla (Trina, GH)

Romance Interruptus / Tall - Days of Our Lives

GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

 Kim Delaney (Jackie, GH)

 George DelHoyo (Orpheus, Days)

 Briana Lane (Brooklynn, GH)

 Cady McClain (Jennifer, Days)

 Victoria Platt (Amanda, Days)

Ben Searches Frantically / Tall - Days of Our Lives

WRITING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

 The Bold and the Beautiful

 General Hospital

 The Young and the Restless

Xander Threatens Sami / Tall - Days of Our Lives

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

 The Bold and the Beautiful

 Days of Our Lives

 General Hospital

 The Young and the Restless

Drew Carey - Price Is Right

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

 Family Feud

 Jeopardy!

 Let’s Make a Deal

 The Price Is Right

 Wheel of Fortune

judge judy 3

OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

 Caught in Providence

 Divorce Court

 Judge Judy

 Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court

 The People’s Court

OUTSTANDING MORNING SHOW

 CBS Sunday Morning (CBS)

 Good Morning America (ABC)

 Sunday Today With Willie Geist (NBC)

 Today Show (NBC)

olivia jade

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW

 The 3rd Hour of Today (NBC)

 GMA3: What You Need to Know (ABC)

 Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

 Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Facebook Watch)

 Tamron Hall (Syndicated)

Ellen for Netflix

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW

 The Drew Barrymore Show

 The Ellen DeGeneres Show

 The Kelly Clarkson Show

 Live With Kelly and Ryan

 Today Show With Hoda & Jenna

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM

 Access Hollywood

 E!’s Daily Pop

 Entertainment Tonight

 Extra

 Inside Edition

OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST

 Valerie Bertinelli, Valerie’s Home Cooking

 Giada De Laurentiis, Giada at Home 2.0

 Edward Delling-Williams, Paris Bistro Cooking

 Ina Garten, Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro

 Sophia Roe, Counter Space

 Michael Symon, Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out

Pat Sajak Hosts Jeopardy!

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST

 Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal

 Steve Harvey, Family Feud

 Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21

 Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

 Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!

Alex Trebek Accepts Award

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST

 Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan and Lili Estefan, Red Table Talk: The Estefans

 Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall

 Taraji P. Henson and Tracie Jade, Peace of Mind With Taraji

 Larry King, Larry King Now

 Rachael Ray, Rachael Ray

 Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton and TJ Holmes, GMA3: What You Need to Know

 Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Red Table Talk

Cookie in distress - Empire Season 3 Episode 18

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST

 Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show

 Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show

 Sean Evans, Hot Ones

 Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Today Show With Hoda & Jenna

 Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

