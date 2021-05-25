Daytime Emmy Nominations: General Hospital Leads Soap Opera Nods

Daytime Emmy Nominations: General Hospital Leads Soap Opera NodsPaul Dailly at .
Nominations for the 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards were unveiled Tuesday, and it's another clean sweep for ABC's General Hospital.
The hit daytime soap opera netted 17 total nominations.
Days of Our Lives managed seven nominations, while The Young and The Restless and The Bold and Beautiful netted five each.
Late Jeopardy! host, Alex Trebek, also got a posthumous nomination.
Trebek has won this particular prize seven times already.
The daytime Emmy awards are set to air Friday, June 25 on CBS, and will also be available to watch on Paramount+.
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
General Hospital (ABC)
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
OUTSTANDING LIMITED DRAMA SERIES
The Bay (Popstar TV)
Beacon Hill (ReelWomensNetwork.com)
A House Divided (UMC)
Studio City (Amazon Prime)
LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R)
Genie Francis (Laura, GH)
Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis, GH)
Finola Hughes (Anna/Alex, GH)
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, B&B)
LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Maurice Benard (Sonny, GH)
Steve Burton (Jason, GH)
Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B)
Wally Kurth (Justin, Days)
Dominic Zamprogna (Dante, GH)
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Marla Adams (Dina, Y&R)
Tamara Braun (Ava, Days)
Carolyn Hennesy (Dianee, GH)
Briana Henry (Jordan, GH)
Courtney Hope (Sally, B&B)
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B)
Max Gail (Mike, GH)
Bryton James (Devon, Y&R)
Jeff Kober (Cyrus, GH)
James Patrick Stuart (Valentin, GH)
YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES
Tahj Bellow (TJ, GH)
Victoria Konefal (Ciara, Days)
Alyvia Alyn Lind (Faith, Y&R)
Katelyn MacMullen (Willow, GH)
Sydney Mikayla (Trina, GH)
GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES
Kim Delaney (Jackie, GH)
George DelHoyo (Orpheus, Days)
Briana Lane (Brooklynn, GH)
Cady McClain (Jennifer, Days)
Victoria Platt (Amanda, Days)
WRITING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES
The Bold and the Beautiful
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW
Family Feud
Jeopardy!
Let’s Make a Deal
The Price Is Right
Wheel of Fortune
OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM
Caught in Providence
Divorce Court
Judge Judy
Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court
The People’s Court
OUTSTANDING MORNING SHOW
CBS Sunday Morning (CBS)
Good Morning America (ABC)
Sunday Today With Willie Geist (NBC)
Today Show (NBC)
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW
The 3rd Hour of Today (NBC)
GMA3: What You Need to Know (ABC)
Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)
Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Facebook Watch)
Tamron Hall (Syndicated)
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Live With Kelly and Ryan
Today Show With Hoda & Jenna
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM
Access Hollywood
E!’s Daily Pop
Entertainment Tonight
Extra
Inside Edition
OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST
Valerie Bertinelli, Valerie’s Home Cooking
Giada De Laurentiis, Giada at Home 2.0
Edward Delling-Williams, Paris Bistro Cooking
Ina Garten, Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro
Sophia Roe, Counter Space
Michael Symon, Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST
Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal
Steve Harvey, Family Feud
Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST
Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan and Lili Estefan, Red Table Talk: The Estefans
Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall
Taraji P. Henson and Tracie Jade, Peace of Mind With Taraji
Larry King, Larry King Now
Rachael Ray, Rachael Ray
Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton and TJ Holmes, GMA3: What You Need to Know
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Red Table Talk
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST
Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show
Sean Evans, Hot Ones
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Today Show With Hoda & Jenna
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan
