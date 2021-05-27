Debris Canceled at NBC

at .

Three days after the Debris Season 1 finale, NBC has decided not to move forward with another season.

The Joel Wyman created sci-fi series starring Jonathan Tucker, and Riann Steele started with a lot of promise.

Tucker and Steele starred as two agents from rival countries tasked with working together to determine the origin of mysterious alien debris falling to earth.

Changed Forever - Debris

Tucker's Bryan was an ex-combat soldier who served in Afghanistan, and Steele's Finola was an MI6 agent serving the UK.

Early on, Bryan and Finola seemed like opposites. Bryan was pragmatic, and Finola was interested in the implications of the debris for its usefulness to humanity.

Funny Finola - Debris Season 1 Episode 12

As the two characters worked together, they soon met in the middle, forming a tight bond that placed them in the middle, fighting against management and a group called INFLUX.

As each new element of the story was added, there were fewer answers, which made it frustrating for even the most dedicated viewers.

Through Reddit groups, fans were piecing together information that served the larger story arc by examining audio from the closing credits -- which were often not seen in various local jurisdictions.

The series, which also starred Norbert Leo Butz and Scroobius Pip, pulled off a casting surprise in Debris Season 1 Episode 13 when Fringe alum John Noble appeared as a mysterious powered man named Otto. Still, even that bit of excitement came too late for most.

Bracing for an Assault - Debris Season 1 Episode 8

Debris was slow out of the gate, averaging a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 and fewer than 5 million viewers per episode using Nielsen Live+7 data.

This cancelation isn't the end for NBC's foray into sci-fi programming, as fans await word on Manifest, and two news shows -- Ordinary Joe and La Brea -- seem to have sci-fi elements.

NBC is going into its fall 2021 season without a single comedy airing, which isn't surprising given the number of shows they have already renewed, including the Chicago franchise and the Law & Order franchise which take up two entire nights on the schedule across six hours.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and Good Girls also await their fate.

Max hears - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 13

Those bubble shows may continue, it seems, but air somewhere other than NBC.

THR reports that Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist could become a Peacock original with Good Girls potentially moving to Netflix.

Let us know what you think about NBC canceling Debris. Are there any questions you wish they'd addressed?

Hit the comments with your favorite theories on those unresolved storylines, and remember that you can watch Debris online via TV Fanatic if you want to relive the adventure.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.

Show Comments
Tags: , , ,

Debris Quotes

Eric: Did you find the ball of light?
Finola: What ball of light?

Bryan: Finola, I'm trying to get back to somebody who is very important to me. Please. How can I know all this if what I'm saying isn't true? He said that there was something in the story that could help me.
Finola: It's about the soldier who guides a penguin across the desert to be with the one he loves, and over the treacherous passage, the penguin asks the soldier why he risks his life guiding others to their hearts desire. He asks if he wishes he had something to cross the desert for, but the soldier just says no. And once they reach the destination, the penguin thanks the soldier and shares a observation. He tells the soldier, "You fight so bravely because you have nothing, you want nothing because you are afraid to have something to lose because if you did, your heart would no longer be steel. The point of the story-
Bryan: You can spend a lifetime hiding from yourself what you truly want.

Debris

Debris Photos

Bryan and Finola - Debris Season 1 Episode 13
Maddox and His Wife - Debris Season 1 Episode 13
Maddox at Home - Debris Season 1 Episode 13
The Wife - Debris Season 1 Episode 13
Finola Wonders - Debris Season 1 Episode 13
Bryan Behind Finola - Debris Season 1 Episode 13
  1. Shows
  2. Debris
  3. Debris Canceled at NBC