Dexter Morgan Has a New Identity in Chilling Revival Teaser

Dexter Morgan, is that you?

With the highly-anticipated revival fast approaching, Showtime has pulled back the curtain on another look at Michael C. Hall's villainous alter ego.

The new teaser shows Dexter walking down the street, greeted by locals, who appear to have some nicknames for him.

It certainly suggests Dexter, or whatever name he's going for these days, is a part of a community well away from everything that happened on the original series.

In true Dexter fashion, the clip takes a dark turn when a collection of knives catch his attention on a shop window.

Is he controlling his urges well, or is he triggered when he comes into contact with a weapon he used to carve up his victims with?

The sigh Dexter lets out during the scene is certainly suggestive, teasing that he can't leave his murderous ways behind.

Let's face it: There would be no show if he managed to move on with his life.

So, we're inclined to believe there will be a lot of death in the 10-part revival.

Clancy Brown (Carnivale and Billions) is also a part of the cast as Kurt Caldwell, the unofficial mayor of Iron Lake.

The cast also includes Julia Jones (as Iron Lake’s first Native American Chief of Police), Jane the Virgin alum Alano Miller (as an Iron Lake PD sergeant), and Lovecraft Country‘s Jamie Chung (as a famous true-crime podcaster from Los Angeles who finds herself caught up in something she's probably going to want to forget).

Former star Yvonne Strahovski, recently opened up to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live about not getting a call to return to the series.

"And I'm so sorry to break it to everybody, but I haven't heard anything about the reboot. So it doesn't seem that Hannah McKay's making a return," The Handmaid's Tale star shared.

"I have a theory that perhaps, um, perhaps uh Harrison has already murdered her and is following in the footsteps of his father. I don't know. I don't know anything," she added.

Have a look at this super new trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.