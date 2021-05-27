Dexter: Yvonne Strahovski Has a Theory Why She Wasn't Asked Back for Revival

Dexter is returning to Showtime later this year, but one name has been ominously left out of all the casting details to date.

Yvonne Strahovski played Hannah McKay on the original series, and the character was one of few to survive the show.

With fans questioning her participation in the revival, we have some bad news.

The Handmaid's Tale star has not heard anything about a potential return, and given that the series is well into production ahead of a fall debut, it's a surprise.

"And I'm so sorry to break it to everybody, but I haven't heard anything about the reboot. So it doesn't seem that Hannah McKay's making a return," she said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

"I have a theory that perhaps, um, perhaps uh Harrison has already murdered her and is following in the footsteps of his father. I don't know. I don't know anything," she added.

Indeed, that could be the case, but would it be too easy?

Showtime has only confirmed Michael C. Hall will be back as Dexter Morgan, possibly in an attempt to keep fans questioning what will happen.

Clancy Brown (Carnivale and Billions) is on board as primary antagonist Kurt Caldwell, the unofficial mayor of Iron Lake.

The cast also includes Julia Jones (as Iron Lake’s first Native American Chief of Police), Jane the Virgin alum Alano Miller (as an Iron Lake PD sergeant), and Lovecraft Country‘s Jamie Chung (as a famous true-crime podcaster from Los Angeles who finds herself caught up in something she's probably going to want to forget).

There have been rumors that Jennifer Carpenter will also be coming back as Debra Morgan, but given her fate on the series, it's tough to imagine her being back unless there is an easy way of explaining it.

On top of that, showrunner Clyde Phillips has been open about not wanting to change the events of the series finale.

“Ten years, or however many years, have passed by the time this will air, and the show will reflect that time passage," he said on The Hollywood Reporter's Top 5 podcast.

"So far as the ending of the show, this will have no resemblance to how the original finale was. It’s a great opportunity to write a second finale.”

“This is an opportunity to make that right,” Phillips said. “But that’s not why we’re doing it.” "We're not undoing anything."

“We’re not going to betray the audience and say, ‘Whoops, that was all a dream.’ What happened in the first eight years happened in the first eight years.”

