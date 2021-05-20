Elite Season 4 Trailer: Threesomes, Mysteries, and Big Returns

Netflix's hit Spanish thriller, Elite, is returning to the streamer next month, and we have the first trailer.

The clip introduces viewers to the four new cast members set to change everything at Las Encinas.

The returning students seem less than thrilled about the new additions to the school, with one even going as far as saying they "tainted" the school.

As for the season-long arc, we don't know whether it will include a murder, a kidnapping, or something more out there.

While fans were told Nadia was away from the series, for now, spending her time in New York at college with Lucrecia, she is very present in the trailer.

This means that there's still a future for Nadia and Guzman, but it will all come down to how they navigate their time away from each other.

As for Ander and Omar, it looks like they'll be welcoming a newcomer into their bedroom in the form of Patrick.

The trailer features the trio getting up close and personal, and it will be fun to see whether Omander is stronger in the end.

The couple has had their fair share amount of issues with jealousy.

As for Cayetana, she's getting closer to royalty than ever before.

The trailer teases her in a relationship with a prince, and that's going to make for a fun new dynamic at the school.

How will all of the students react to royalty in their midst? The students at the school have more money than your typical people, but royalty puts it up another level.

Elite has already been renewed for a fifth season with even more new cast members, so it's likely we're saying goodbye to some more originals during Elite Season 4.

The fourth season arrives on Netflix on June 18.

Have a look at the trailer and hit the comments below.

What are your thoughts on all of those hookups?

What do you think of the new cast members?

Hit the comments below.

Stream the first three seasons on Netflix.

These Shows Should Be Igniting Conversation! Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.