Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Maggie Q Comedy Pivoting Lands Series Order at FOX

FOX is bringing three of TV's most popular actresses together for its latest series.

The network on Monday placed a series order for Pivoting, a new comedy series that follows three women after the death of their childhood best friend.

Faced with the reality that life is short, in desperate attempts to find happiness, they make a series of impulsive, ill-advised, and self-indulgent decisions, strengthening their bond, proving it’s never too late to screw up your life.

Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Maggie Q are set to lead the series.

Coupe (Happy Endings) is set to play cooking show producer Amy, who wants to spend more time with her children.

Goodwin (Once Upon a Time, Why Women Kill) is on board as Jodie, a mom who escapes her husband by having an affair with her gym teacher.

Q will play Sarah, a doctor who divorces her cheating wife and takes up a job working at a supermarket.

The only issue is that she finds them to completely drain the energy out of her.

Pivoting is written by Liz Astrof, who will executive-produce alongside Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor. Tristram Shapeero directed and executive-produced the pilot.

The network has already picked up Big Leap, The Cleaning Lady, Fantasy Island, Our Kind of People, Monarch, and This Country.

As for the network's current series, Call Me Kat, The Simpsons, The Great North, Bob's Burgers, and Family Guy have all been renewed.

neXt, Filthy Rich, and Bless the Harts have all been canceled.

9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star are both locks for renewal.

The Resident and Prodigal Son are both on the bubble, while The Moodys is thought to be a long shot at returning.

FOX is notoriously more difficult to assess what will be renewed or canceled because it is an independent broadcaster.

The network has been embracing more unscripted content in recent years to mixed results, but its top-rated shows are unscripted.

They include The Masked Singer and I Can See Your Voice.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.