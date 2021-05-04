Elizabeth Olsen to Play Axe Murderer in HBO Max Drama From David E. Kelley

Elizabeth Olsen is following up WandaVision with a killer new role.

HBO Max has given a series order to the limited series Love and Death with Olsen set to play Candy Montgomery.

The project is written by David E. Kelley and directed by Lesli Linka Glatter.

"Two church going couples, enjoying small town family life in Texas, until somebody picks up an axe," reads the logline.

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max, said of the series order:

"This is a gripping story about the frustrations and desires of two women in a small town that culminates in a terrible act of violence."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with David, Lesli, Nicole, and Per and incredibly fortunate to have Elizabeth at the center of our story to bring out all the layers of Candy that make this story so unforgettable."

Added Kevin Beggs, Chairman, Lionsgate Television Group:

"We cannot imagine a more perfect artist to play the leading role of Candy than Elizabeth Olsen. Her talent, charisma and energy can bewitch audiences like no other."

"We're proud to be collaborating with a world-class creative team of Lesli, David and Nicole on this thrilling and intriguing series and to bring another exciting premium property to our partners at HBO Max."

Olsen most recently reprised her role as Wanda Maximoff (aka Scarlet Witch) in "WandaVision," which was the first-ever Marvel Studios television series to debut on Disney+.

The limited series quickly garnered worldwide acclaim among audiences and critics alike, making it become the highest-rated film or television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date.

Olsen is set to reprise her role as Wanda Maximoff (aka Scarlet Witch) in the film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is scheduled to be released globally on March 25, 2022.

The actress has also appeared on Facebook Watch's Sorry For Your Loss, Wind River, Ingrid Goes West, Martha Marcy May Marlene, Godzilla, as well as Marvel's Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Captain America: Civil War.

Multiple Emmy(R)-winning writer David E. Kelley is known for critically acclaimed, award-winning series including the hit HBO series The Undoing, Big Little Lies, along with Big Sky, Goliath, Boston Legal, The Practice, Picket Fences, and Ally McBeal.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.