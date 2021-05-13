Ellen DeGeneres Says Toxic Workplace Allegations Felt 'Orchestrated'

Ellen DeGeneres is calling time on her daytime talk show after next season.

Now, the embattled host is opening up to Today's Savannah Guthrie about why she's ending the show.

"Did you feel like you were being canceled? Guthrie asked, speaking about the toxic workplace allegations that embroiled the show last summer.

"I felt like somebody had some kind of, you know? I mean, I really didn't understand it, I still don't understand it," DeGeneres replied.

"Yeah, I thought I thought something was going on that that, because it was too orchestrated, it was too coordinated.

"And, you know, people get picked on but for four months straight for me, and then for me to read in the press about a toxic work environment, when, when all I've ever heard from every guest that comes on the show is what a happy atmosphere this is, and how, what a happy place it is."

DeGeneres also revealed that she was "glad" to let her staff know about the decision to end the show before it was reported in the press.

"I'm glad that before it leaked, I got to tell my staff and my crew, from my own words - that they didn't hear it anyplace else," she said.

"Because I haven't been sleeping. I've been trying to, you know, anticipate how to tell them and, you know, hope that everybody would take it okay. A lot of people were very emotional. I got emotional."

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news of the conclusion on Wednesday, with the star saying the show was no longer challenging her creatively.

"When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore," she explained.

"I’d be lying if I said it didn’t," she continued.

"And it makes me really sad that there’s so much joy out there from negativity. It’s a culture now where there are just mean people, and it’s so foreign to me that people get joy out of that."

The series shared a preview of her monologue, set to air as part of Thursday's show.

"The past 18 years have changed my life. You’ve changed my life," she said in the clip.

"I am forever grateful to all of you for watching, for laughing, for dancing ... sometimes crying."

"This show has been the greatest experience of my life and I owe it all to you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.