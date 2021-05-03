Emily in Paris Season 2 Production Begins as Netflix Reveals Series Was Streamer's Most Popular Comedy in 2020

Emily's grip on the City of Love will not be ending in the near future.

Netflix revealed Monday that production on Emily in Paris Season 2 has commenced in France.

Created by Darren Star and starring Lily Collins, the series focuses on Emily, whose life changes forever when she is selected for a job in Paris.

Netflix announced the news in a fictional memo from Sylvie Grateau (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), Emily's boss at the Savoir Agency:

Je serai breve. We are writing to inform you that Emily Cooper's new work permit has been approved with a start date of May 3, 2021.

As per our prior correspondence, she is an asset to Savoir, and we hope she continues to have impact with our clients who are very particular about the results they expect from their agency.

As we often work with very unique brands, we hope that Emily continues to immerse herself culturally here in order not to make any egregious faux pas.

We will continue to keep you updated on her progress and accomplishments in the coming months.

Since debuting in 2020, the series has emerged as the streamer's biggest comedy of that year, and was watched by 58 million Netflix households in its first 28 days on the air.

"As an actor, an artist, and a creative, the most meaningful gift is to connect with people through your art in some way. It's an honor to be associated with a project that provided people with some much-needed relief during a trying time when everyone was looking for a reason to smile and laugh," said Collins in a statement.

"Not only did playing Emily teach me more about myself, but also about the world around me. I couldn't be happier to be back in Paris for Season 2 to expand upon those lessons, to continue to grow, and learn even more about this beautiful city and all of its character with Emily."

"From the beginning we always wanted to create this beautiful cinematic view of Paris. The timing of the series release was fortuitous for us as everyone around the world was able to become armchair travelers and live vicariously through our cast," said Star.

"We could not be more proud and are excited to bring more joy to our fans as we start production on Season 2."

The series received middling reviews upon its launch, but it connected with Netflix audiences, which counts for more for the streamer.

The series has also performed moderately well on the awards front.

What are your thoughts on the series coming back?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.