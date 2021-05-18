Evil Season 2 to Air Exclusively on Paramount+

Evil is leaving the world of broadcast TV behind.

According to Variety, the supernatural drama is set to move to Paramount+.

The news means that Evil, SEAL Team, and Clarice are all leaving CBS to call the ViacomCBS streamer home.

Evil Season 1 was a moderate performer on CBS, averaging 3.6 million viewers from September 2019 - January 2020.

While renewed for Season 2 a long time ago, it has been awaiting a premiere date on CBS ever since.

The series performed well digitally and on-demand, so a move to streaming was never out of the question.

CBS has a loaded inventory for next season, including spinoffs of NCIS and FBI, as well as a CSI revival, in addition to the countless returning shows.

Deadline previously revealed both Clarice and SEAL Team were destined for Paramount+.

All three shows have middling on-air ratings but get traction in delayed viewing.

At a time when the streaming wars are heating up, moving these shows should help elevate the subscriber base.

For SEAL Team, CBS is reportedly planning a four-episode CBS run to say farewell to the series as it moves.

There is word that the deals for Clarice and SEAL Team are yet to be completed, but we should get official announcements on Wednesday at ViacomCBS' Upfronts presentation.

Evil is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion.

The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the Church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions, and hauntings.

Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.

The series stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp.

