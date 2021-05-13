Fear the Walking Dead Exclusive Clip: Does Morgan Blame June for the Loss of His Child?

June is no longer welcome at Morgan's compound.

That much is evident after watching the first few minutes of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 13, which we're able to share with you exclusively.

We get to see June arriving at the compound, only to be stopped at the gate by Morgan, who wonders whether his and Grace's child would have survived had they not had to travel to June.

That allows June to confirm that it wouldn't have helped because the child had already died.

Morgan reveals that Grace will not speak to anyone and is holed up in the old church. Understandably, she's suffering, and it will probably be sometime before she can confront the insurmountable loss.

But, for now, June is kicked out of the compound and no longer welcome, no matter how much she tells Morgan that a doctor should look over grace.

Ultimately, June exits the compound after Morgan persists, leaving many questions about where these characters will end up.

They share a common enemy, but will they manage to put the past aside for the greater good?

When the world is in such a state of disarray, it's difficult to tell how these characters will react when the going gets tough.

The logline for the episode reads as follows:

June splits off from the group in an effort to gather any information to help stop an oncoming threat.

The series stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia, Maggie Grace as Althea, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay Garcia as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as Naomi, Karen David as Grace, and Ruben Blades as Daniel Salazar.

Have a look at the full clip below, and be sure to watch the episode this Sunday at 9/8c.

you can watch Fear the Walking Dead online right here via TV Fanatic.

