Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 11 Review: The Holding

Don’t mess with Alicia and expect to live to tell the tale.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 11 finally pulled back the curtain on the new group, and it was an action-packed, tension-filled delight from start to finish.

It was inevitable Wes would encounter his brother at one point.

Unless we see a character die on TV, it’s hard to rule them legitimately dead.

Then again, the reunion between Wes and Derek was short-lived.

They could have picked up where they left off, but in this ever-changing post-apocalyptic world, you need to make decisions that will secure your safety.

The tussle between the brothers that culminated with Derek dead was predictable, but it was a great way to show that Wes has been struggling.

The moment Wes realized his brother was responsible for the attack on Tank Town, the only way was down for their relationship.

Wes lost many friends in the attack, and he, himself, was almost killed due to the shrapnel. It makes sense that he would harbor ill will toward his brother, and I appreciated how Wes found out the truth.

The logs of everything Virginia’s people were up to were more than a little concerning, largely because it probably means some more of the characters we know and love are working with this new group.

Wes will not be able to move on from the events in The Holding for quite a while, but he will want to get some revenge for what became of Derek.

The series has largely kept Wes on the backburner since his arrival on Fear the Walking Dead Season 5, so it was about time he was one of the focal characters in an episode.

There was more development for him in this single installment than there has been since his arrival, but he’s going to feel horrible if Alicia somehow succumbs to the ways of The End is the Beginning group.

If you watch Fear the Walking Dead online, you know Alicia has been going through what can only be described as an identity crisis since losing both her mother and brother.

Yes, she remains badass and will cut anyone who gets in her way, but she also needs to find herself some clarity about who she really is.

She didn’t want to leave anything up to chance inside this bunker, and she made all the right moves to save Al, Luciana, and Wes when they really needed her to, but it would have been nice to see her actually try to escape.

It’s hard not to wonder whether she wanted to be caught to have a chance at dismantling this group from the inside.

She’s a bit of a firecracker, and the way she was slicing and dicing all of the embalmed walkers to light a fire showed that she had the skills to lead a team.

It was also very reminiscent of her mother’s death at the stadium. Will this heroic act allow Alicia to think that there’s a possibility her mother is still alive and kicking?

I mean, it would be quite the twist to have Madison be a part of this group because let’s face it, she was on a slippery slope to becoming a full-fledged villain.

The arc for Madison was cut short, but the path was clear, and I genuinely expected Teddy to tell Alicia he had some information on her mother to get her cooperation.

It would have been the ultimate way to wrap the episode and leave fans with questions about how the series can continue to top all of the high drama that’s been hurled our way of late.

Teddy’s sentiment that he’s been looking for someone like Alicia is highly concerning, but my takeaway from that is that he thinks he can mold Alicia into someone fighting for his cause.

It would be a controversial direction to take things, for sure, but if the writers handle it as well as the rest of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6, I have faith they will be able to pull it off.

Althea searching under the CRM mask for Isabelle was pivotal because it instilled in her that she needed to reach out to her love interest to see if the CRM knows more about this group.

For all we know, the CRM could be heavily working with them, and that this CRM-wearing walker was a ruse to throw everyone off the scent.

We don’t know much about the CRM, but The Walking Dead: World Beyond has, so far, painted them as villains.

The End is the Beginning searching for Morgan over Virginia is probably the most concerning thing to come out of this episode.

Virginia was scared shitless by this group, so for them to say they’re looking for Morgan, it’s quite the turn of events, and I’m not sure how this will all play out.

Morgan will be in trouble unless he keeps making good decisions, and he needs to find a way to get rid of Dakota.

Yes, she gave the intel about where the group was hiding out, but she could also kill someone or join the group when we least expect it.

She’s a liability, and the sooner we can all agree on that, the better.

What did you think of The Holding as a location?

What do you think Teddy wants with Alicia?

Do you keep expecting Madison to pop up in a blaze of glory to save her daughter?

What are your thoughts on Wes?

Catch new episodes of Fear the Walking Dead Sundays at 9/8c.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.