Firefly Lane: Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke Drama Nabs Season 2 Renewal

The lights will not be going out on Firefly Lane in the near future.

Based on the book of the same name by Kristin Hannah, the series has been picked up for a second season at Netflix.

"The greatest love story of all can be between friends. When unlikely duo Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke) meet at age fourteen, they couldn’t be more different," reads the official logline.

"Tully is the brash and bold girl you can’t ignore, while Kate is the mousy shy girl you never notice. But when a tragedy brings them together, they are bonded for life -- forever inseparable best friends."

"Together they experience thirty years of ups and downs -- triumphs and disappointments, heartbreak and joy, and a love triangle that strains their friendship."

"One goes on to fabulous wealth and fame, the other chooses marriage and motherhood -- but through the decades, their bond remains -- until it faces the ultimate test."

The initial season dropped on Netflix back in February and the wait for an official pickup has been difficult for fans.

Netflix does not renew every series, and with many of its viewership stats not revealed to the public, some of the decisions are surprising.

The cast also includes Ali Skovbye (When Calls the Heart) and Roan Curtis (The Magicians) as young versions of Tully and Kate, plus Ben Lawson (Doubt), Yael Yurman (The Man in the High Castle), and Beau Garrett (Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce).

The streaming service announced that the cast would be back for another season with a Zoom call between Heigl and Chalke, in which the pair answered questions sent in via social media.

"This is one that everyone keeps asking... and I don't know if you're getting this as much as I am but everywhere I go... 'Is there gonna be a season two? Is there gonna be a season two?! Is there gonna be a season two?!!' And you know, I'm just like, guys... yes," Heigl confirmed.

There was certainly scope for more of the series considering the way the first season concluded.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.