Friends: The Reunion Full-Length Trailer Shows the Cast Together at Last

They're back!

HBO Max debuted the official trailer and key art for Friends: The Reunion, debuting THURSDAY, MAY 27 on HBO Max.

Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer return to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show.

Ben Winston directed the special episode and executive produced along with Friends executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane.

The special comes from Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Fulwell 73 Productions and Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions.

Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry, and Schwimmer executive produced the special.

Emma Conway, James Longman and Stacey Thomas-Muir co-executive produced.

The project is set to feature special guests including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai.

While the project was initially set to air a year ago, the pandemic changed things considerably.

“Guess you could call this ‘The One Where They All Got Back Together,'” Kevin Reilly, CCO of HBO Max (and president of TBS, TNT, and truTV), said in a statement when the special was first announced.

“I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation."

"It taps into an era when friends — and audiences — gathered together in real time, and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans.”

It's a fun trailer that shows that cast in a string of familiar locations, but what's immediately clear is that the chemistry between all of them is still there.

That's no easy feat.

Have a look at the full trailer and join me in the comments with your thoughts on it!

