Grey's Anatomy Renewed for Season 18 as Three Original Stars Confirmed to Return

Grey's Anatomy is not coming to an end.

The hit ABC medical drama has been renewed for Season 18, according to Deadline.

Thankfully for fans, Ellen Pompeo has inked a new deal to remain on the top-rated medical drama for another year.

The future has been in doubt for the series as negotiations continued, but with it emerging that the upcoming season finale would be written to function as a potential series-ender, fans have wondered whether the was near.

There was a longstanding deal between Pompeo and creator Shonda Rhimes to end the series when Ellen exits.

Pompeo's new deal is for one year, meaning that Season 18 could be the end unless an extension or a new deal is made down the line.

Fellow original stars Chandra Wilson and James Pickens have closed new deals to return.

It was recently revealed that Jessie Williams is bowing out of his Jackson Avery role after 12 seasons.

Station 19 will also be returning for another season, with ABC closing in on a fifth-season renewal for the spinoff.

Grey’s Anatomy ranks as the No. 1 entertainment series among Adults 18-49 and as ABC’s No. 1 show this season in both Total Viewers (8.3 million) and Adults 18-49 (2.0/12).

With 35 days of delayed viewing across linear and digital platforms factored in, Grey’s Anatomy averages over 15 million Total Viewers (15.7 million) this season and delivers a 6.18 rating among Adults 18-49.

Station 19 ranks as the No. 1 program in the Thursday 8 p.m. hour this season among Total Viewers (7.2 million) and as the highest-rated entertainment series in the hour among Adults 18-49 (1.3/8).

After 35 days of viewing on linear and digital platforms, the show is averaging over 10 million Total Viewers (10.2 million) this season and delivers a 2.58 rating with Adults 18-49.

Krista Vernoff will remain showrunner on both shows into their next seasons.

“Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy have done an incredible job of honoring real-life heroes by giving audiences an unflinching look at one of the biggest medical stories of our time,” said Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment.

“Krista and her team of writers have continued to deliver the compelling and compassionate storytelling that is a hallmark of these shows, and created some of the year’s most-talked-about moments in television.

"We’re so grateful to our talented casts and crews for their extraordinary work that connects with viewers everywhere, and we look forward to sharing even more defining moments with our fans next season.”

“The writers, directors, casts and crews of Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 worked so hard to bring these shows to life this past season,” said Vernoff.

“Keeping each other safe on set while paying tribute to the front-line heroes and first responders has been a challenge and a privilege. I’ve been truly blown away – particularly by our tireless crews – as they reinvented the TV-making wheel."

"Thank you to ABC and ABC Signature for the support and extraordinary partnership through this unprecedented season. We are so grateful for the opportunity to tell more stories."

What are your thoughts on the renewals?

Hit the comments below.

Remember, you can watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch new episodes of both shows every Thursday on ABC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.