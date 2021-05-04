Jennifer Carpenter Responds to Dexter Revival Teaser: What Does It Mean?!

Dexter will carve up some more victims on Showtime this fall.

That much we've known for a while now.

What we haven't known definitely is whether Jennifer Carpenter will be back.

Yes, we know. Deb was dead as a doornail when Dexter Season 8 wrapped, but she could come back to haunt her brother, we guess.

Add in that Carpenter posted a picture on Instagram recently of her working on an unmarked set, it's a strong possibility.

The actress has now responded to the revival series by sharing the recent teaser trailer that shows Dexter grinning at the audience as a new victim is spotted in the background.

"What a psycho," the actress started her post with the clip, adding:

"Did you spot his victim squirming???" 

She also added "watch closely" in a hashtag.

Carpenter's initial post from the aforementioned unmarked set also included this caption:

"Work is weird this year. Is there where I say something like-"

It was a cryptic caption, for sure, and one that got fans talking.

While the showrunner, Clyde Phillips, has been adamant about not changing the finale's events, he did admit he wanted to write the wrongs of the past.

“Ten years, or however many years, have passed by the time this will air, and the show will reflect that time passage," he said on The Hollywood Reporter's Top 5 podcast.

"So far as the ending of the show, this will have no resemblance to how the original finale was. It’s a great opportunity to write a second finale.”

“This is an opportunity to make that right,” Phillips said. “But that’s not why we’re doing it.”

"We're not undoing anything."

“We’re not going to betray the audience and say, ‘Whoops, that was all a dream.’ What happened in the first eight years happened in the first eight years.”

It's really going to be fun to see how all of this shakes out.

Clancy Brown (Carnivale and Billions) is on board as primary antagonist Kurt Caldwell, the unofficial mayor of Iron Lake.

The cast also includes Julia Jones (as Iron Lake’s first Native American Chief of Police), Jane the Virgin alum Alano Miller (as an Iron Lake PD sergeant), and Lovecraft Country‘s Jamie Chung (as a famous true-crime podcaster from Los Angeles who finds herself caught up in something she's probably going to want to forget).

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments.

