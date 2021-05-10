Jerry Springer Explains How Fights Defined His Show on Daily Blast Live

The Jerry Springer Show is one of the most well-known talk shows in the world.

It featured fights, arguments, and everything in between, keeping viewers glued to the screen for 27 seasons.

But the series did not start out with fights.

Springer stopped by Monday's edition of Daily Blast Live and speaks to co-hosts Jeff Schroeder, Erica Cobb, and Sam Schacher about how his show changed the TV landscape forever.

"The Jerry Springer Show, let's get right to it, was known for crazy brawls and fights, but it didn't start out like that, is that right?" asks Schacher in this exclusive look at the interview.

"It started out as a normal talk show. Kind of boring, but normal," declares Jerry.

"I was picked to replace Phil Donahue. His show was owned by the company that owned the station where I was doing the news."

Jerry opened up initially about how he landed the coveted job and said that "it started out normal."

There was a fight two or three years in on the show, and there was no security because "no one ever thought there'd be a fight on the talk show."

Springer noted that the fight lasted for 10 to 15 minutes before "order was restored."

The daytime TV legend also revealed that he thought the interview signaled the end of his career, but you'll have to tune into Daily Blast Live to watch the rest of the interview.

It's always nice to find out more about how shows came to pass, and it seems that The Jerry Springer Show had a different road to the screen than the shows that came before it.

The series ultimately ran from 1991-2018, and the star also launched the Jerry Springer Podcast in 2018.

He currently hosts courtroom show Judge Jerry.

Have a look at the exclusive clip below.

Did you know the origins of The Jerry Springer Show, or was this news to you?

Do you miss the original series?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.