Katey Sagal Responds to The Conners Exit Rumors After Rebel Success

Katey Sagal's future on The Conners has been in doubt ever since she landed the lead role on fellow ABC series, Rebel.

The good news for fans is that it looks like the actress will be able to pull double-duty should both The Conners and Rebel land renewals for additional seasons.

"I've actually been doing The Conners while I've been doing Rebel, and it's in my contract because I'm hoping to continue doing The Conners. I love that over there. You know, I can't do the whole season, but I can do what I did last season, which was, I think 10 episodes," the actress tells AP Entertainment.

"Yes, that's in my contract that I can stay there if they want me. Actually, the last episode I did, kind of extends my stay. So, I'm hoping that I get to stay. In a perfect world, both shows continue, and I'm super, super busy," she continued.

It's not uncommon for stars to appear in multiple shows at once, but it all comes down to whether the schedules will align to allow such a feat to be pulled off.

Sagal has appeared on The Conners since 2018 as Louise, and her prominence on the show has only increased since her arrival.

The Conners is looking good for a fourth season renewal, with four of the lead cast members already locked in and ABC in negotiation stages with the production company on the license fee, according to Deadline.

Rebel launched last month out of Grey's Anatomy, and is holding up well in the Thursdays at 10/9c slot, meaning that it's also looking good for a sophomore pickup.

The conclusion?

Expect a lot of Katey Sagal on ABC's schedule during the 2021-22 TV season.

The network has made no calls on its scripted series yet, which means we should be getting many announcements in the coming weeks.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.