Kelly Clarkson to Replace Ellen DeGeneres on Daytime Schedule

That did not take long!

Just weeks after news broke that Ellen DeGeneres was ending her daytime talk show, we know who will be replacing her on daytime TV.

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that The Kelly Clarkson Show will take over the slot when The Ellen DeGeneres Show concludes in 2022.

Clarkson's show seems like a natural fit when you consider that the show is also owned by NBC and has commanded strong ratings since its debut.

Viewers have connected with Kelly, who also serves as a judge on fellow NBC series, The Voice.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is currently renewed through 2023, so it will be fun to see how the show performs in this new slot.

“These are remarkable achievements for a talk show in its second season," said Valari Staab, president, NBCUniversal Local.

"We look forward to Ellen DeGeneres’ 19th season paired with Kelly Clarkson for what is sure to be a blockbuster year."

"By 2022, The Kelly Clarkson Show will be the star of our daytime entertainment schedules and an asset to our early afternoon newscasts."

Added Tracie Wilson, executive vp, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios:

“The Kelly Clarkson Show is one of the most optimistic success stories in first-run syndication."

"It is a treasured part of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios offering and we are proud to partner with the NBC Owned Television Stations group to continue the show’s success," Tracie continued.

"Kelly and our entire production team put their heart, intent and incredible passion into making a show that resonates with people of all ages, cultures and backgrounds."

"We’re working on some big plans for season three and are looking forward to becoming the premier show in daytime for years to come.”

DeGeneres stunned fans by revealing the end of her daytime talk show, but the news came after months of negative press that suggested the series fostered a toxic working environment.

With countless allegations coming to light and Ellen publicly addressing them on her show late last year, the future of the series was in question.

“When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” DeGeneres explained to THR of the decision.

“Although all good things must come to an end, you still have hope that truly great things never will,”Warner Bros.’ Unscripted TV President Mike Darnell, said of the conclusion, but it has also been reported he wanted Ellen to reconsider.

A BuzzFeed News article broke last summer, and it detailed allegations of a toxic workplace.

This article triggered an internal investigation into the show. Top executives were subsequently ousted from the show, with Ellen touching on what happened in her first episode back in September.

"I learned that things happened here that never should have happened," DeGeneres said.

"I take that very seriously and I want to say I'm so sorry to the people that were affected."

"I know that I'm in a position of privilege and power and I realize that with that comes responsibility. I take responsibility for what happens at my show."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.