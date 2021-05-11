Kiefer Sutherland to Headline Espionage Thriller at Paramount+

Kiefer Sutherland is returning to the small screen.

Paramount+ has handed out a series order for a yet-to-be-titled espionage drama starring Sutherland (24, Designated Survivor).

Sutherland will executive produce alongside writer-directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (This Is Us, WeCrashed), Charlie Gogolak (The Sinner, WeCrashed), and Suzan Bymel (Designated Survivor).

The eight-episode season produced by CBS Studios will stream exclusively on Paramount+.

The series finds private espionage operative James Weir (Sutherland) in the midst of a battle over the preservation of democracy in a world at odds with misinformation, behavioral manipulation, the surveillance state and the interests that control these extraordinary powers.

“I’ve been an admirer of John Requa and Glenn Ficarra’s unique body of work for some time, and I’m thrilled to be working on this exciting new project with them and Paramount+,” said Sutherland.

“Reuniting with David Nevins makes it all the more special. I can’t wait to see you all with this show in 2022.”

“Kiefer Sutherland and powerful, heart-pounding dramas go hand in hand,” said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, Paramount+.

“We’re thrilled to have him and master storytellers John Requa and Glenn Ficarra at the helm, taking us on a very personal ride to uncover the truth."

"We look forward to introducing the Paramount+ audience to the service’s newest addition as we continue to expand our slate of original tentpole series.”

"From the moment we conceived this paranoid thriller, we immediately thought of Kiefer,” said Requa and Ficarra.

“We're thrilled to partner with him, Paramount+, Charlie and Suzan to bring this show to life.”

Sutherland is best known for his award-winning role as agent Jack Bauer in 24, for which he earned a Golden Globe Award, an Emmy Award,and two SAG Awards.

He also played President Tom Kirkman in the hit drama series Designated Survivor, which was revived at Netflix following its ABC cancellation.

The actor is also well known for Melancholia, Dark City, A Few Good Men, Flatliners, Young Guns, Young Guns II, The Lost Boys, and Stand by Me.

He is represented by CAA, Management 360 and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman & Clark.

The series joins an impressive list of in-development series at Paramount+, including a Halo adaptation, as well as multiple Yellowstone spinoffs.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.