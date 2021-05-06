Legacies Bloopers Include Plenty of F Bombs, Lots of Laughs!

Julie Plec answered the calling from Legacies fans on Thursday.

The Executive Producer of The CW drama released the Legacies Season 2 bloopers on social media.

Yes, really!

Fans have been asking for this video with all of the scenes that did not go to plan for over a year, but was it worth the wait?

We think so. If you've ever wanted to see a different side to the cast, then this hilarious video featuring all of the outtakes is worth your time.

It's clear from the video that the cast has a strong bond, and it seems they are partial to a bit of bad language to boot.

This video allows you to see the cast in many different scenarios, and it's all part of the fun.

One scene, in particular, finds Danielle Rose Russell (Hope) hurling an F-bomb at Aria Shahgasemi (Landon) as they attempt to film a scene for the series.

Aria makes a funny comment as the cameras begin rolling, and it does not sit well with Danielle, who is clearly ready to act.

While monsters typically stalk the characters from different dimensions, the cast is stalked by bees in the video, leading to Danielle actually running away from the set.

We bet she wished she could harness Hope's powers to be rid of them!

We also get to see some of the cast not nailing their lines in the manner they're supposed to and how it affects the others.

Even for the fans who have fallen away from Legacies, the bloopers have something for everyone, and the principal cast is well-represented throughout.

Who knew it would be so tough to keep things running smoothly?

On a more serious note, The CW should release bloopers for every single episode. With this fun-loving cast, there is bound to be a lot going on.

While these scenes are from Legacies Season 2, we're halfway through Legacies Season 3, which returns to The CW tonight at 9/8c.

Have a look at the full video below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.