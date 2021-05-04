Legacies Spoilers: Difficult Decisions, Big Revelations, & More!

Are you ready to step back into the Salvatore School for the Young and the Gifted?

Legacies finally returns this week after another small hiatus, and we have a look ahead at the next three episodes of the addictive CW drama.

Legacies Season 3 Episode 11, airing Thursday and titled "You Can't Run From Who You Are," sounds like another exciting installment.

Here's the official logline:

After receiving some inspiration from Cleo (guest star Omono Okojie), Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) set out on a new mission.

However, when that plan takes an unexpected turn, Josie (Kaylee Bryant) and Wade (guest star Elijah B. Moore) step in to lend a hand.

Elsewhere, Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) enlists MG’s (Quincy Fouse) help learning more about Finch (guest star Courtney Bandeko).

We finally learned more details about Cleo on Legacies Season 3 Episode 10, and as many fans suspected, the new addition to the school is a muse.

But we left Hope and Landon on a precarious note when someone opted to steal locks of their hair in the dead of night, leaving us on a cliffhanger for weeks.

What could this person want with them, and more importantly, is the Landon that returned the same one Hope lost?

The good news for fans is that it sounds like we'll be getting some scenes with Josie and Hope, which have been scarce on Legacies Season 3.

Lizzie teaming up with MG to learn more about Finch is hardly surprising, especially since Lizzie knows her sister's ex-girlfriend is a werewolf.

Lizzie is probably trying to make sense of whether she made a big mistake by telling Josie that Finch was with someone else.

But this mission may also start the process of repairing the fractured relationship between M.G. and Lizzie, we guess.

A recent trailer released for the series confirms that Dark Josie returns in this installment, but it's hard to decipher what brings her back without much intel on that front.

Legacies Season 3 Episode 12, meanwhile, is set to air Thursday, May 13.

"Hope’s (Danielle Rose Russell) suspicion is piqued after Wade (guest star Elijah B. Moore) shares some startling news with her," reads the logline.

"To uncover the secrets of a mysterious artifact, Alaric (Matthew Davis) must work with an enemy from his past."

"After Ethan (Leo Howard) finds himself in harm’s way, MG (Quincy Fouse) is forced to make a difficult decision."

Alaric working with an enemy from his past is somewhat exciting.

Could this return be someone from The Vampire Diaries days, or could the person be from much further into his past?

Maybe we'll get some clarity when the official promo drops after the next episode airs.

Further into May, we have Legacies Season 3 Episode 13, which sounds fascinating.

Faced with a difficult decision regarding one of his students, Alaric (Matthew Davis) enlists Kaleb (Chris Lee) and Josie's (Kaylee Bryant) help to get their perspective.

Meanwhile, Cleo (guest star Omono Okojie) opens up about her past.

Alaric has made some questionable decisions about his students in the past, so at least he's actually consulting someone this time.

My guess is that the student will be Cleo, especially if we're learning about her past.

What are your thoughts on all the plot details?

Have a look at the promo for Thursday's episode below.

