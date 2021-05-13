Mae Whitman Addresses Good Girls' Uncertain Future: 'We Would Like Very Much to Not Get Cancelled'

Good Girls is on the bubble.

That much we've known for a while now as NBC makes its renewal or cancellation decisions.

Now, one of its stars is addressing the uncertain future of the dramedy.

“We would like very much to not get cancelled,” Mae Whitman shared on Instagram.

“Apparently, we are on the bubble — which means [NBC’s] considering not bringing us back [for Season 5].”

The actress urged her fans to turn up the heat on social media about how much they want more episodes.

“Let NBC and Netflix know how much you love us,” she wrote to her 1.1 million followers.

“Thank you Good Girls Army. I love you.”

Good Girls Season 4 is averaging 1.5 million viewers and a 0.34 rating among adults 18-49.

Those numbers make it the network's lowest-rated original drama, but the series performs well in delayed viewing.

Good Girls Season 3, for example, was the network's No. 2 show on streaming, so there is an audience.

A recent report in Deadline suggested that Netflix could take full ownership of the show going forward to air on its streaming service.

The show recently topped the streaming charts in the U.S. on Netflix, and performs well internationally on the streamer, so the show has a loyal following -- they just don't watch TV on Sundays at 10 p.m.

It's a tough slot, for sure, and it's still possible a renewal could come from NBC, but fans may be waiting a while for it.

NBC will be exploring all options before making a decision.

Fellow bubble drama Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist could be closing in on a new home at Peacock.

Like Good Girls, it has a strong digital footprint and might actually be better as a Peacock original.

NBC is set to announce its schedule for the fall on Friday, but decisions on the bubble dramas could be left until later down the line.

Manifest and Debris are also awaiting word on their futures, but it's likely Manifest will eke out a fourth-season renewal.

What are your thoughts on Whitman's response to the possible cancellation?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.