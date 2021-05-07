Mom Series Finale Trailer Teases a Tearful Goodbye

It's the end of an era at CBS.

The beloved comedy Mom ends for good next week, and the network has dropped the first trailer.

We get to see Bonnie wrestling with difficult news that gave her a new outlook on her sobriety.

Here's the official logline:

“My Kinda People and the Big To-Do” – Bonnie gains a new outlook on her sobriety after dealing with difficult news.

Also, Jill and Andy take a big step in their relationship, on the series finale of MOM, Thursday, May 13 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Melanie Lynskey and Rondi Reed guest star.

One person who is not present in the trailer is Christy (Anna Faris), who exited the show ahead of Mom Season 8.

CBS announced it was pulling the plug on Mom earlier this year in a move that shocked fans everywhere.

“Getting to be part of Mom these past eight years — showing the laughter, love and hope that can come with recovery — has been one of the great honors of my life,” Allison Janney said of the decision.

“I want to thank [executive producers] Chuck Lorre, Gemma Baker [and] Nick Bakay, and all the writers… for giving us these wonderfully flawed and lovable characters to bring to life. I miss seeing all of your faces," she said.

"And these amazingly talented actors I got to act with everyday!!! Mimi, Jaime, Kristen, Beth, and the coolest man on the planet, Bill Fichtner," she continued, before addressing her former co-lead.

"And of course Anna Faris.⁣ [Director] Jamie Widdoes for your patience and dedication and enormous talent steering this ship!⁣"

"Our entire crew, your laughter and love and dedication to this show has made it a joy to come to work. And last but not least all of our extraordinary fans!!! Thank you for all of your support over the years."

“Since its premiere, Mom has touched people’s lives by sensitively tackling weighty yet relatable topics, with a perfect, deft touch,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment.

“Mom redefined what a comedy can be, and we are proud to have been the network home to this wonderful series."

"We are deeply grateful to Chuck Lorre and his tremendously creative production team, helmed by Gemma Baker and Nick Bakay, and the amazingly talented cast, led by the phenomenal Allison Janney.”

Have a look at the trailer below.

Catch the series finale Thursday, May 13.

Remember you can watch Mom online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.