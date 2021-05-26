NCIS: Emily Wickersham Confirms Exit, Says Goodbye to Ellie Bishop

Emily Wickersham is no longer a part of the NCIS cast.

During NCIS Season 18 Episode 16 — the season finale — fans were gobsmacked to learn that Ellie Bishop kept many secrets from her teammates.

Her final arc found her heading off on a top-secret mission, with fans left in the lurch about whether she would be back for NCIS Season 19.

Now, the actress has taken to Instagram to confirm she is out of the CBS crime solver after eight years.

"Hangin this hat and jacket up. What a great ride it's been, [sic]" she wrote alongside a series of photos of her and her fellow cast members.

"This cast, this crew, are top notch. I can't say enough kind words about this group that I've had the pleasure of working with for close to eight years now and 172 episodes later.”

"This business is finicky and weird and consistency is a rarity. I've been lucky enough to be a part of a show where I got to show up and act and laugh and learn with wonderful people,” the actress added.

“A moment in time I surely won't forget. Thank you CBS and NCIS for including me in a part of television history. Time goes fast. Eat it up but chew slowly."

While no details have been revealed about why Wickersham is exiting the fan-favorite role, it’s nice to know the character remains very much alive.

NCIS typically checks back in with characters who exit the team, so there’s a good chance we will at least learn more about the character down the line.

Wickersham first arrived on the scene in 2013.

Initially set to appear in three episodes, the actress was elevated to series regular fairly quickly after a positive response from fans.

It’s likely Katrina Law’s new character Jessica Knight will fill the void left by Ellie, with initial reports when Law joined the cast that she could become a series regular.

At that time, NCIS had not been renewed for Season 19, with many wondering whether the series would be let go by CBS amid rumors that Mark Harmon wanted out.

The series landed an official order for Season 19 earlier this year, and there will be a huge change in the fall.

NCIS is leaving behind the Tuesday slot it has called home for 18 years, moving to Mondays at 9/8c as the lead-in to the Vanessa Lachey-led NCIS: Hawai’i.

Could this signal the end of the mothership series?

Only time will tell, but CBS entertainment boss Kelly Kahl recently admitted that he had no idea how many episodes of the upcoming season Harmon would appear in.

The season finale seemingly set the stage for a reduced role for Leroy Jethro Gibbs. The character survived an attempt on his life, so might he be in hiding when the new season gets underway?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.