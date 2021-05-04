NCIS Los Angeles Confirms: Hetty Will Be Back!

It's been a turbulent season for fans of Henrietta Lange on NCIS: Los Angeles.

All season long, fans have wondered where the beloved character played by Linda Hunt has been because she's not been on-screen.

Now, according to TV Line, we know when to expect Hetty back in the fold!

The outlet on Tuesday shared photos of the forthcoming season finale, which include Hetty back at the Office of Special Projects, so the long wait for Hetty-related content will be over soon enough.

If you watch NCIS: Los Angeles online, you know the series has not been forthcoming with answers about the character's whereabouts.

We knew she was on a mission that took her somewhere she didn't want to be, but TV Line has revealed that the reason for the star's absence is due to the pandemic.

Many TV shows have had to pivot during COVID-19 to keep the cast and crew safe.

The news comes just weeks after the bubble drama landed a renewal for Season 13.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 is averaging 5.6 million weekly viewers and a 0.6 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers) -- down a bit year-to-year.

NCIS Los Angeles is set to conclude its current season Sunday, May 23.

It joins fellow CBS renewals The Equalizer, FBI, NCIS, Young Sheldon, The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, Mom, FBI: Most Wanted, Blue Bloods, Magnum P.I., Bull, and S.W.A.T.

The network has canceled NCIS: New Orleans, Mom, and MacGyver, while the futures of United States of Al, B Positive, SEAL Team, All Rise, The Unicorn, and Clarice remains in flux.

CBS has also picked up a CSI revival with original stars returning, a new NCIS spinoff set in Hawaii, as well as a new FBI spinoff that focuses on international crime.

The network is leaning on proven brands as it heads into next season as it is becoming more difficult than ever to launch new shows.

What are your thoughts on Hetty's triumphant return?

Are you ready?

The series continues this Sunday, May 9, with NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 16.

"When military grade technology is stolen, a deaf engineer, Sienna Marchione (Raquel McPeek Rodriguez), who always wanted to serve her country, and the only member of her team to survive the theft, helps Kensi and NCIS track down the tech before it’s taken out of the country," reads the logline.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.