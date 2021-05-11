Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Returns to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in Explosive Trailer

She's back!

MTV has released the trailer for the second half of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 4, and it confirms what we've known for a while now:

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is back and ready to turn the house upside down.

While the clip shows the cast speaking about some big accomplishments, the best is saved for last when the former cast member emerges from a cake.

Polizzi announced in December 2019 that she was exiting the show via her Snooki & Joey podcast.

“I have to do what’s best for me at the moment, and I am retiring from Jersey Shore,” Polizzi said at the time.

“I hate being away from the kids. I don’t like partying three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore.”

“When I leave my kids and I film the show, I want to have a good time, and I’m putting myself out there and I just want to come off as a good person,” she continued.

“And lately on the show, it’s just been very [dramatic].”

Her exit was announced around the time fans hit out at Snooki, Jwoww, and Deena for the roast of Angelina on her wedding day.

“That’s just not how the show works, and that’s how it’s becoming,” the reality star said.

“I don’t want that… and I don’t like the person I’m being portrayed as, and this is getting [to be] a little too much.”

“I’m getting death threats with the kids and my store,” she said.

“People want to picket it, and they want to boycott it and [are] leaving reviews that I have bugs in my store."

"It’s just a lot, and it’s not something that I signed up for with this show… I need to exit myself from the situation. I don’t like the narrative of anything. So I’m removing myself.”

TMZ confirmed Snooki was filming again in March, but it was unclear whether it was a cameo.

Here's the official description of the back half of the season:

Last trip brought the family back together following the infamous bridesmaids' speech, and now, once again, the roommates are packing up and inviting their friends, family and loved ones for a Jersey-style family vacation.

Between engagements, birthdays and gender reveals, there's plenty to celebrate on this trip. From Vinny getting pro-wrestling-body-slammed by Jenni's boyfriend and a new definition of "Italian Ice" to the first, and maybe last, Jersey Shore Family Vacation Talent Show, this season features some of the most unexpected moments yet.

But the biggest Jerzday surprise comes when Nicole "Snooki'' Polizzi returns to shake things up.

Have a look at the full trailer below, and be sure to watch when the series returns Thursday, June 3.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.