Psych 3: This Is Gus a Go at Peacock

Peacock is not done with the Psych universe yet.

The streamer on Thursday announced it had picked up a three-quel to the fan-favorite Psych franchise with Original movie, Psych 3: This Is Gus, coming soon.

"In preparation for a shotgun wedding before the birth of Baby Guster, Shawn (James Roday Rodriguez) and Groomzilla Gus (Dulé Hill) go rogue in an attempt to track down Selene’s (Jazmyn Simon) estranged husband, as Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) grapples with the future of his career," reads the official description of the project.

James Roday Rodriguez (A Million Little Things), Dulé Hill (Suits), Maggie Lawson (Lethal Weapon), Kirsten Nelson (Versu”), Corbin Bernsen (LA Law), and Timothy Omundson (“his Is Us) will reprise their roles from the series and films.

Production on the new flick begins this summer in Vancouver.

The projecthails from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Thruline Entertainment.

Series creator Steve Franks (Psych, Big Daddy) will serve as executive producer and director.

Chris Henze (Psych, DeTour,) will executive produce for Thruline.

James Roday Rodriguez and Dulé Hill will also executive produce, while Franks and Rodriguez will co-write.

Psych ran for eight seasons on USA Network from 2006-14 and was a ratings success for the cabler.

The first movie launched on the network in December 2017 and scored 1.3 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Starting with the second movie, released last year, the franchise is exclusive to Peacock, NBC Universal's streaming service.

Both movies achieved success with critics and fans, with many calling them worthy follow-ups to the TV series.

Far too often, franchises are expanded for the sake of it, offering little to advance the story, but the powers that be have managed to craft convincing new directions to take the story.

