Rebecca Ferguson to Headline Dystopian Drama Wool at Apple TV+

Apple will have another dystopian drama on its streaming service very soon.

Apple TV+ today announced a series order for Wool, a world-building drama series based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy of dystopian novels.

The series will star Rebecca Ferguson (Dune, Mission: Impossible films), who will also serve as executive producer.

Wool will be written by Emmy-nominated screenwriter Graham Yost (Band of Brothers, Justified) and directed by Academy Award nominee Morten Tyldum (Defending Jacob, The Imitation Game).

Wool is set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep.

There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them.

Ferguson will play Juliette, an independent and hardworking engineer.

The series is executive produced by Ferguson, Yost, and Tyldum, alongside author Hugh Howey.

Remi Aubuchon, Nina Jack, and Ingrid Escajeda will also serve as executive producers on the drama produced by AMC Studios.

The series joins Apple TV+’s growing slate of award-winning television series, including the SAG, Critics Choice, and Golden Globe Award-winning Ted Lasso, as well as the Emmy, Critics Choice, and SAG Award-winning The Morning Show.

Highly anticipated new series coming to the streamer are Physical, a new dramedy from creator Annie Weisman, and starring and executive produced by Rose Byrne, Lisey’s Story, starring and executive produced by Academy Award winner Julianne Moore, created by Stephen King, and executive produced by J.J. Abrams.

The Shrink Next Door starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd, WeCrashed, starring and executive produced by Academy and SAG Award winners Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto, are also on the way.

The streamer has become well-known for quality content during its relatively small turn as an entity.

Trying Season 2 is set to premiere later this week, featuring Rafe Spall and Esther Smith.

If you're looking for a heartwarming series to take your mind off the world, then it may be the show for you!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.