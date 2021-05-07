Sanditon Saved After Cancellation, But This Star Will Not Be Back

The campaign to save Sanditon was a success!

In a rare move, PBS and ITV reversed the cancellation earlier this week and went on to order two additional seasons.

ITV acquired the new seasons, with BritBox Original in the UK joining the series as a co-producer.

The new seasons will be developed by writer Justin Young (Death in Paradise, Ripper Street), who will take on the role of lead writer and executive producer alongside Andrew Davies.

"We are absolutely delighted to announce a second and third season of Sanditon, a show that has inspired such a passionate and devoted fan base. Audiences can expect romance, humor, and plenty of twists and turns in these new seasons," executive producer Susanne Simpson said in a statement.

Unfortunately, one of the stars of the show will not be back.

Theo James took to social media Friday to announce his exit after a single season.

“Although I relished playing Sidney, for me, I’ve always maintained that his journey concluded as I wanted it to,” he dished in a statement.

“The broken fairy-tale-like ending between Charlotte and Sidney is different, unique, and so interesting to me and I wish the cast and crew of Sanditon every success with future series.”

PBS has already confirmed Rose Williams will reprise her role as Charlotte Heywood, but the series will have to switch things up with James now exiting.

Here's the official logline for Sanditon Season 2:

After fans were left hanging in suspense by the first season’s finale and clamoring for more, the drama will continue to follow the high-spirited and independent heroine, Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams, Curfew) as she returns to the picturesque coastal resort of Sanditon.

Charlotte’s journey is one thread of an intricate tapestry of compelling stories full of intrigue, excitement, and romance.

Against the backdrop of beautiful vistas, familiar faces return and new inhabitants are introduced -- all of whom will be having adventures as joyous and surprising as the seaside town itself.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.