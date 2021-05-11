Sandra Oh Shoots Down Grey's Anatomy Return: 'I Have Moved On'

Sandra Oh will not be following the footsteps of Patrick Dempsey, Chyler Leigh, and T.R. Knight.

The actress has confirmed she will not be returning to Grey's Anatomy as Cristina Yang.

Oh confirmed the news during an appearance on Los Angeles Times' Asian Enough podcast.

“I love it, though, and this is also why I really appreciate the show — that I still get asked” about a comeback.

Oh, who leads the cast of BBC America/AMC drama Killing Eve, feels like the ship has sailed on a return.

“I left that show, my God, seven years ago almost. So in my mind, it’s gone."

“But for a lot of people, it’s still very much alive,” she adds.

“And while I understand and love it, I have moved on.”

As for what Cristina would be up to in 2021, Oh thinks she would be “wickedly at the front line trying to solve the big problems."

"This pandemic [has made] the wealth gaps… even more obvious and problematic, so probably [she’d be] attacking the systemic problems, not just the day in and day out.”

Oh spent 10 seasons on the series. That's a long time to play the one role, and the actress has moved on to fresh and exciting projects since her departure, so it makes sense that she would have all eyes on the future.

There were big questions surrounding the future of Grey's Anatomy as Ellen Pompeo's contract was set to end this season.

Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens have all closed new deals to return for one more season in recent days.

As ABC's most popular series, it was always expected to return, but the contracts had to be ironed out to pave the way for a formal pickup.

“Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy have done an incredible job of honoring real-life heroes by giving audiences an unflinching look at one of the biggest medical stories of our time,” said Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment when the pickup was announced.

“Krista and her team of writers have continued to deliver the compelling and compassionate storytelling that is a hallmark of these shows, and created some of the year’s most-talked-about moments in television."

"We’re so grateful to our talented casts and crews for their extraordinary work that connects with viewers everywhere, and we look forward to sharing even more defining moments with our fans next season.”

