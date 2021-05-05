Succession Season 3 Adds Alexander Skarsgard and Adrien Brody in a Recurring Capacity

It feels like a lifetime since Succession Season 2, but the news about the critically acclaimed third season is finally starting to mount.

Two new, recurring cast members have been added to Succession Season 3, and we have limited details on who they play and what to expect from the upcoming season.

Let's take a look.

Alexander Skarsgard returns to HBO in a recurring capacity on Succession Season 3.

The True Blood and Big Little Lies alum will play a character names Lukas Matsson.

Matsson is described as a successful, confrontational tech founder and CEO.

There are always new business people coming into and out of the Roy universe, and with Kendall upending everything his father had planned, which included his son under the bus and not driving it, there will be a lot of new players on board as the already divided family dukes it out.

The official logline for Season 3 follows.

Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of season two, Logan Roy begins season three in a perilous position. Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.

Skarsgard has been good to HBO, winning an Emmy for his role in Big Little Lies and garnering a lot of critical attention for his role in the series opposite Nicole Kidman.

Another star who has been attached to the upcoming season of Succession is Adrien Brody.

Brody, an Oscar winner for his performance in The Pianist, plays a character named Josh Aaronson.

Aaronson is a billionaire activist investor who plays a pivotal role in the battle for ownership of Waystar.

Brody and Skarsgard join Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, and Jihae, who have also scored recurring roles.

Like so many other television productions, the latest season of Succession was held up by the pandemic.

With restrictions easing around the world, production is now underway again, and we expect more juicy tidbits to be revealed along the way.

The battle between Logan and Kendall Roy isn't the only story we're eager to see return.

Roman, who has been having a wildly inappropriate relationship with Gerri, has also been given the keys to the kingdom, named the next CEO of Waystar.

Since he was the only family member to stand up for his brother Kendall as Logan prepared to use him as a sacrificial lamb to retain control of Waystar, it seems logical that Roman and Kendall will be on the same side.

Shiv's marriage to Tom was falling apart, with Tom finally seeing Shiv for who she was. Since they both felt they'd earned a shot at the CEO position, their fractured marriage could divide the power couple on all things Waystar.

With HBO MAX, we expect that the latest season to get even more traction than when it last aired.

Although a premiere date is nowhere in sight, we think a replay of the first two seasons is in order to bring all of the excitement fresh in our minds.

What do you think of the additions of Skarsgard and Brody?

Are you ready for this drama to return?

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.