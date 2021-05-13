The Game Revival Ordered to Series at Paramount+

The Game is coming back!

A revival has been ordered to series with original cast members Wendy Raquel Robinson (Insecure) and Hosea Chanchez (Black Lightning) reprising their roles as sports agent Tasha Mack and footballer Malik Wright, respectively, with several other legacy cast members making special appearances.

The half-hour series will be executive produced by original show creator Mara Brock Akil, showrunner and writer Devon Greggory (American Soul), Salim Akil (Black Lightning), and original executive producer Kelsey Grammer (Girlfriends), and Tom Russo (Black-ish) of Grammnet NH Productions.

The 10-episode first season of the new series will be produced by CBS Studios, Akil Productions, and Grammnet NH Productions exclusively for Paramount+.

Relocating from San Diego to Sin City, the revival begins with a mix of original cast and new players to offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football.

The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love—all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play The Game.

“Fifteen years ago I created ‘The Game’ and am so proud of the success we had, and that I was able to create characters and stories that resonated with so many people,” stated Mara Brock Akil.

“I couldn’t be happier about leaving my beloved characters like Tasha Mack and Malik Wright in the hands of Devon, Wendy and Hosea, who I know will build off of the rich foundation the show has.”

“From the moment it debuted, ‘The Game’ was a groundbreaking series that used humor, heart and memorable characters to explore real issues involving race, gender and, of course, football,” said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, Paramount+.

“What better time for Devon and the whole team to reunite for a fresh look at a world that has only become more at-the-center of the cultural conversation today.”

“‘The Game’ is a show I faithfully watched, with characters I grew to love, and now I have the honor of guiding them into the future,” said Greggory.

“I’m simply thrilled to be hand-selected by Mara, Julie and CBS Studios to take over the creative reins of such an iconic and culturally significant series.”

“I love this show,” said Grammer.

“I am very excited to see this new turn in its life and excited to wave the Paramount+ banner, as well. (Grammnet NH Productions has) been in business a long time and proudly explored diverse and inclusive material for decades."

"I am really looking forward to seeing this show on the air.”

The Game kicked off as a CW series, but was canceled after its third season.

BET later saved the series, revamping it as a 60-minute drama, and the ratings soared.

A revival was in development at The CW in 2019, but it didn't go ahead.

