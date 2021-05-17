The Lost Symbol Trailer: Da Vinci Code Prequel Reveals Robert Langdon's Origin Story

A younger iteration of Robert Langdon is coming to Peacock.

The streamer on Monday dropped the full-length trailer for the new series that gives fans a look at a world with a younger version of the character.

Peacock ordered the project to series in March.

The series is based on Dan Brown’s international bestselling novel, The Lost Symbol.

Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie serve as writers and executive producers for the series, which has been in the works for some time.

Dan Brown, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Samie Kim Falvey, and Anna Culp also serve as executive producers.

The drama project was originally in the works at NBC and was ordered to pilot last year by the network.

“The team was blown away by this pilot and its enormous potential to become a big, binge-worthy hit, and our new structure enables us to move it to Peacock and give it every opportunity to make that happen,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming when it moved to Peacock.

“Our ability to pick up a great show is no longer limited by the confines of a network schedule, giving us the freedom to say ‘yes’ to shows we love and then find them the perfect home across our portfolio.”

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be working with Ron and Brian again on another Langdon project,” said Dan Brown at the time.

“We’ve all wanted to make ‘The Lost Symbol’ for some time now, and I’m grateful to CBS Studios, Imagine Television Studios, Universal Television and Peacock for joining forces to make this project a reality."

Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie have written a phenomenally captivating script, and the casting and performances are pitch perfect.”

The series follows the early adventures of famed Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon, who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy.

The cast includes Ashley Zukerman (Succession), Valorie Curry (Blair Witch), Sumalee Montano (10 Cloverfield Lane), Rick Gonzalez (Arrow), Eddie Izzard (Ocean’s Thirteen), and Beau Knapp (Seven Seconds).

The series joins an exciting roster of original content coming to Peacock, including Dr. Death, which also dropped its first trailer today.

Have a look at the trailer for The Lost Symbol and hit the comments with your thoughts!

