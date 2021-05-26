The Sandman: Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Patton Oswalt Among Dozen Cast in Netflix Adaptation

Neil Gaiman's Netflix Adaptation of The Sandman has some new casting additions!

Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, and Patton Oswalt are the latest names to be added to the highly anticipated project.

The streamer even gave a breakdown of who the new casting additions will be playing.

Have a look below...

- KIRBY HOWELL-BAPTISTE (she/her) is DEATH, Dream’s wiser sister.

- MASON ALEXANDER PARK (they/them) is DESIRE, Dream’s sibling, and desire personified.

- DONNA PRESTON (she/her) is DESPAIR, Dream’s sister, and the twin of Desire.

- JENNA COLEMAN (she/her) is JOHANNA CONSTANTINE, haunted exorcist and Occult Adventuress for Hire.

- NIAMH WALSH (she/her) is YOUNG ETHEL CRIPPS, a betrayed and determined young woman seeking to survive.

- JOELY RICHARDSON (she/her) is ETHEL CRIPPS, Master thief and woman of a thousand identities.

- DAVID THEWLIS (he/him) is JOHN DEE, Ethel's son. Dangerous, insane and on a quest for truth.

- KYO RA (she/her) is ROSE WALKER, A young woman on a desperate search for her missing brother. She discovers a connection to Dream that neither of them can escape.

- STEPHEN FRY (he/him) is GILBERT, Debonair protector of Rose Walker.

- RAZANE JAMMAL (she/her) is LYTA HALL, Rose’s best friend and travel companion.

- SANDRA JAMES YOUNG (she/her) is UNITY KINCAID, Heiress and mysterious benefactor.

- PATTON OSWALT (he/him) to voice MATTHEW THE RAVEN, Dream’s trusted emissary. A Raven.

Tom Sturridge is also attached to play Dream, Lord of the Dreaming, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Ruler of Hell, Vivienne Achaempong is Lucienne, chief librarian and trusted guardian of Dream’s realm, and Boyd Holbrook is The Corinthian, an escaped nightmare who wishes to taste all that the world has in store.

The cast also includes Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess, Charlatan, blackmailer and magician, Asim Chaudry is Abel, and Sanjeev Bhaskar is CAIN, the first victim and the first predator, residents, and loyal subjects of the Dream Realm.

The Sandman is a new dark fantasy Netflix series based on The Sandman comic book series created for DC by Neil Gaiman (Good Omens, Coraline). Gaiman is also an Executive Producer and Co-Writer. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television.

Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey’s Anatomy) serves as Executive Producer and Showrunner. David S. Goyer (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Terminator: Dark Fate, Foundation) serves as Executive Producer, and Goyer and Heinberg are also Co-Writers on the project.

"A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he's made during his vast existence," reads the logline.

“For the last thirty-three years, the Sandman characters have breathed and walked around and talked in my head," Gaiman said in a statement earlier this year. "I'm unbelievably happy that now, finally, they get to step out of my head and into reality."

"I can't wait until the people out there get to see what we've been seeing as Dream and the rest of them take flesh, and the flesh belongs to some of the finest actors out there."

"This is astonishing, and I'm so grateful to the actors and to all of The Sandman collaborators — Netflix, Warner Bros., DC, to Allan Heinberg and David Goyer, and the legions of crafters and geniuses on the show — for making the wildest of all my dreams into reality.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.