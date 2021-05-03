TV Ratings: Legends of Tomorrow Returns Low

An 11-month hiatus was never going to be a good thing for DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

On Sunday, the Arrowverse series returned with DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 1, and the numbers appear to have fallen off considerably.

The episode managed just 456,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating in the adults 18-49 demo.

Last year, the series returned as part of a crossover (1.4 million/0.5 rating), but the season as a whole averaged 0.8 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

The CW has already ordered Season 7, but it might be time to think about bringing the show to a close.

Batwoman, in its new timeslot, slipped to 381,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating -- not a great result.

But the series has also been renewed, so no reason to worry about its future.

Over on CBS, it was back to originals with The Equalizer (7 million/0.6 rating), NCIS: Los Angeles (5.5 million/0.6 rating), and NCIS: New Orleans (4.8 million/0.5 rating), all returning on par with their most recent results.

Of those shows, The Equalizer and NCIS: LA have both been renewed, but NCIS NOLA has been canceled.

Over on ABC, American Idol was stable at 5.3 million viewers and a 0.7 rating, while The Rookie was on par with its season average at 3.9 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Ellen's Game of Games (1.8 million/0.4 rating) and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (1.2 million/0.4 rating) were both up, but Good Girls (1.4 million/0.3 rating) was down a tenth.

Good Girls remains in good shape for renewal thanks to a Netflix deal, but Zoey might be singing her final song in the coming weeks.

