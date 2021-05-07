TV Ratings: #Japril Lifts Grey's Anatomy, Walker Goes Low

It was the TV event of the year for Grey's Anatomy fans, resulting in an uptick in the ratings.

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 14 brought Sarah Drew back as April Kepner, and it was a Japril-heavy installment.

The episode managed 4.9 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating -- up vs. the series lows set by the previous episode.

Station 19, meanwhile, was steady at series lows, drawing 4.3 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

The series remains a lock for renewal while Grey's Anatomy is on the bubble due to contract negotiations.

Rebel showed some stability in the 10 p.m. slot, rising a tenth vs. its last episode.

The Katey Sagal-fronted drama had 3.2 million viewers, and a 0.5 rating, and the series is making a case for renewal.

Over on NBC, another double pump of Manifest had 2.9 million viewers and a 0.5 rating -- down a bit in total viewers but steady in the demo.

The series is in good shape for renewal, but it might be for one last season.

Over on The CW, the long breaks impact its programming, with Walker slipping below 1 million viewers and a 0.1 rating.

Legacies followed with 510,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating. The show is not as strong as it once was.

On CBS, Young Sheldon (6.4 million/0.5 rating) and United States of Al (4.6 million/0.4 rating) fell hard, but Mom (5.2 million/0.6 rating) and B Positive (4 million/0.5) were each up a tenth.

Clarice (2.5 million/0.3 rating) was steady with its first episode in a month. The on-air numbers are not great, but the series is making a splash in delayed viewing.

Last Man Standing had 2 million viewers, and a 0.3 rating confirming the series is limping to the finish line.

