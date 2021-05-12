Vikings: History Channel (Finally!) Schedules Last-Ever Episodes

Vikings fans holding out to watch the back half of Vikings Season 6B on History Channel, we have some good news.

The cable network has announced the final episodes will begin airing Saturday, June 5th, at 8/7c.

Fans were thrown for a loop in December when Amazon Prime announced it would be taking the rights to Vikings to air on streaming and that it would be launching that month.

"Prime Video has already delighted Prime members with all five and a half seasons of Vikings," said Brad Beale, VP worldwide content licensing at Amazon, said in a statement at the time.

“On Dec. 30, Prime members in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Austria, and Ireland will be the first to learn the fates of the beloved characters as the epic drama concludes in the final 10 episodes."

"Our monumental Vikings saga is coming to its conclusion, but not before you’ve had to chance to watch some of my all-time favorite episodes,” said creator Michael Hirst at the time.

“Prime Video will uniquely expose the series finale to a streaming audience first. Prepare to be astonished, and for many surprises along the way. And if you have tears to shed, then also be prepared to shed them."

It was a surprise move, especially because the series was such a success on History Channel, but it did give fans with access to Amazon the option to binge the final episodes at their own leisure.

For those still waiting on the final episodes, you will recall that Vikings Season 6 Episode 10 seemingly killed fan-favorite Bjorn Ironside.

The development came after a brutal battle with the Rus, but it also set the stage for a wild final half of the season.

Vikings stars Alexander Ludwig, Alex Høgh Andersen, Peter Franzén, Katheryn Winnick, Jordan Patrick Smith, and Marco Ilsø. Danila Kozlovsky, Georgia Hirst, Adam Copeland, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Ragga Ragnars, Steven Berkoff, and Eric Johnson have recurring roles.

Have a look at the trailer below.

And, if you want more Vikings, Netflix has announced it is working on a spinoff series, titled Viking: Valhalla.

The series has been in production for months.

