Virgin River Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed as Netflix Teases a Funeral, a Hurricane, & More!

If you're a fan of Virgin River, we have a big surprise for you!

Netflix announced on Friday that the beloved drama's third season is premiering much sooner than originally thought.

New episodes will be available to stream on Friday, July 9.

Many fans were not expecting fresh episodes until the end of the year since it was only in November 2020 that Virgin River Season 2 launched.

While many shows have suffered delays due to COVID-19, it's full steam ahead for this delightful drama.

The news also means that fans don't have long until they find out whether Jack survived the shooting on Virgin River Season 2.

Yes, it was a wild development, and we hope it will be addressed early on Virgin River Season 3.

Jack was an upstanding citizen, but he did have some enemies, so it's difficult to tell who pulled the trigger or what could have transpired in the moments leading up to the shooting.

What we do know is that Jack has to be protected at all costs. He's slowly been getting closer to Mel, and he's a father, so it would be cruel to take him away so soon.

Mel and Jack's relationship is the biggest draw on the show, so we highly expect Jack to be in the land of the living, but that doesn't mean he won't be facing some hurdles.

According to the official description for Virgin River Season 3, "We've got even more drama in store for our beloved characters. Highlights include a funeral, a fire, a divorce, a hurricane, and a new romance, in a twist-packed season that'll keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Yes, that's a lot, and we're somewhat concerned by all of it.

We've already witnessed adverse weather, but a hurricane will up the ante significantly.

A funeral is concerning, but it could be a significant misdirect.

The series stars Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Lauren Hammersley, Grayson Gurnsey, Sarah Dugdale, Zibby Allen, Marco Grazzini, Tim Matheson, Annette O'Toole, and Chase Petriw.

Okay, Virgin River fans!

It's time for you to chime in with your thoughts.

Did you expect to have the show back so soon?

What are your thoughts on the plot details?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.