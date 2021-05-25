Watch 9-1-1 Online: Season 4 Episode 14

How did it end for Eddie?

On 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 14, the first responders rushed to save him after he was shot while working.

Meanwhile, Athena and the rest of the 118 were on high alert when the sniper made it his mission to kill more people associated with the law.

Elsewhere, Maddie made a questionable decision as she realized there was more to life than work.

Use the video above to watch 9-1-1 online right here via TV Fanatic,

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.