Watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Online: Season 6 Episode 2

Did Andrei get the money he needed to flip the house?

On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 6 Episode 2, the family fought back against Andrei's plan.

Meanwhile, Angela's life changed as she started her journey in Beverly Hills.

Elsewhere, Julia tried to get Brandon to agree to move away from the family farm.

Did she get her wish?

Use the video above to watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.