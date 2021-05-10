Watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Online: Season 6 Episode 3

Did Angela come clean to Michael?

On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 6 Episode 3, things took a turn when Michael learned about the breast reduction and the cost associated with it.

Meanwhile, Kolini and Asuelu had a blowout fight that might have ended Kolini and Kalani's relationship.

Elsewhere, Andrei confronted Charlie over what happened with the loan.

Which side did Libby choose?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.